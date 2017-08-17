What Happens Now That The President Has Openly Embraced White Supremacists

President Trump this week spoke of “very fine people” among the Nazis and Ku Klux Klanners who staged a violent protest that resulted in the deaths of three people on Saturday.

Trump’s comments drew cascades of condemnation, but we already knew he had white supremacist tendencies. Jamelle Bouie, the chief political correspondent for Slate.com, joins So That Happened to talk about what has really changed, and whether Nazis are now in a real position of power.

Also, HuffPost reporter Christopher Mathias talks to Black Voices editor Lilly Workneh about what he saw reporting from the Charlottesville riot and Paul Blumenthal explains what’s going on with Vice President Mike Pence’s unprecedented fundraising campaign.

“So That Happened” is hosted by Arthur Delaney and produced by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

