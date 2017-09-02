What happens on TV all the time, but never happens in real life? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Rebecca Metz, TV/Film/Theater/Voice/Improv actor, Carnegie Mellon grad.

What happens on TV all the time, but never happens in real life? The first thing that comes to mind is that problems/stories/etc. don’t wrap up neatly in 30/60 minutes and are not made up of equally-paced chunks that fall neatly into act breaks and follow a compelling dramatic structure. In general and as other answerers have pointed out, things on television happen a lot faster than they do in real life, because everything is compressed to get to the fun stuff. Real life drags on and takes a lot more time.

Speaking of dramatic structure, television and film are built around a pretty basic reward system… Set up a dynamic and find an interesting way for it to pay off. We want to see the villain get what’s coming to them, we want to see the unlikely romantic pair admit their feelings and get together or the great couple work out their problems and stay together, we want to see the hero overcome their obstacles and win — and for the most part, if we don’t get what we want, or at least some equally satisfying surprise alternative, we’re pissed. Real life doesn’t offer such satisfying payoffs with any regularity. Bad guys get away with it. Heroes lose. Great couples miss their chance or fall apart. Real life is filled with way more unresolved disappointment than TV and movies.

On television, we often see people living and working in cities populated almost entirely by attractive white people. In real life, there’s a lot more diversity than that in most cities. (There are certainly some cities that are predominantly white, and some shows that feature ‘normal’ looking, diverse worlds, which is one of the things I love about working on “Shameless.”)

Last but not least, in real life there are no hair, makeup, and wardrobe people to run in and make sure you look good before you move on to the next part of your day. So that’s a bummer.