What Happens to My Mortgage After Selling My House?

Regardless of why you are selling your house, you still have to deal with all the paperwork and red tape that comes with the transfer of ownership. Among all the things you to worry about, one of the most important factors to consider is what happens to your mortgage once you’ve made the sale. In this article, we try to demystify the process for you.

Reasons Why Homeowners Sell Their House

Let’s start with why you might want to consider selling your house in the first place. Different people have different reasons, but here are some of the most common justifications that people use to sell their property:

Portfolio Decline

Over time, the number of homes available on the market declines due to economic conditions. With fewer homes for sale, the less competition there is which leads to an increased eagerness from buyers to snatch up the homes that currently are available. It’s a land-grab of sorts and presents the ideal opportunity for sellers to sell their property fast.

Size upgrade

A lot of people buy compact-sized first homes only to outgrow them later, which is why they have to sell them so that they can upgrade to something bigger.

Increase in Property Prices

As a result of increased demand created by a lack of property available, sellers can get away with pricing properties higher. Hence, the best time to sell your property is when consumer demand is high and inventory is low so that you avoid incurring any losses and actually recoup your initial investment.

Lifestyle Factors

It’s not uncommon for some people to sell their homes just so they could simplify their lifestyles.

Low Mortgage Rates

Property buyers are always on the look-out for lower mortgage rates, which makes this the perfect cue for a willing seller to put their property on the market.

Increased Consumer Confidence

As the economy takes an upward trajectory with more employment and increased wages, consumers find this the best time to make big-ticket purchases like a new home, for example. So, this is another good cue to take when considering selling your property.

Fixer Uppers

Other people enjoy buying properties in need of TLC only to rejuvenate and sell them again, as a hobby or passion.

Divorce

As unfortunate as it is, divorce is one of the major contributors to real estate trends. During a divorce, couples are often desperate to sell their homes as fast as they can so that they can go their separate ways and start a new life.

Looming Increase in Interest Rates

Sellers also consider the possibility of increased interest rates when selling their property and are likely to sell if there’s a looming interest rate hike in the near future.

Moving to a New Place

Others sell their property because they’re relocating to a new place due to getting a job offer or wanting to experience new horizons in life.

Increasing Rent

Rent levies continue to increase year on year at a rate that makes home purchasing seem more affordable in comparison. So, a lot of sellers will put their home on the market when the pressure is on for consumers to purchase rather than rent.

Retirement

Often, people want to scale down for their retirement, or even travel and will opt to sell their home so that they can retire more comfortably.

What Happens to Your Mortgage?

Mortgage terms could last for decades, much longer than most modern homeowners are willing to hold on to their properties. This is why mortgage terms are such a concern for home sellers.

The good news is that you don’t have to pay up all of your mortgages before you put your home up for sale. However, you’ll still be liable for it.

Let’s take an in-depth look into this:

Consider Your Payoff Amount

Before putting your home on the market, you’ll have to ask your mortgage lender to supply you with details on what your current mortgage payoff amount is. This is the amount that you still have to pay in order to settle your mortgage and knowing what you still owe will definitely influence your decision on the final selling price.

Mortgage lenders also include due-on-sale clauses which you might want to take a look at. These protective clauses require a seller to ensure that the mortgage loan is paid in full before the property is transferred to a new owner.

Secure Your Title

You’ll have to get yourself a title agent to help you successfully make your final mortgage loan payment and then transfer the title of your home to the new owner.

What Happens if the Sale Doesn’t Cover the Whole Amount?

If the money from the sale is not enough to cover what you owe the mortgage lender, you’ll have to first get their permission before putting the property up for sale since you’ll still be required to pay off the remainder from your own pocket.

Should you fail to pay off this shortfall amount even after the sale, your lender will send you a bill and maybe even take legal action against you.

Hidden Costs

Your mortgage lender may charge you additional fees during the process, including a payment of your last mortgage bill, reinvestment fees, as well as a penalty for prepaying your mortgage before the agreed-upon period.

Porting Your Mortgage

It is possible to port the mortgage loan from your old home to a new property, granted that you’re able to close the deal on both homes within 30 to 60 days.

However, it’s always a good idea to consult with your mortgage lender to find out what their terms are on mortgage porting before you start considering it as an option.

Upgrading Your Mortgage

It is also possible to increase your mortgage amount in line with a property upgrade without paying any penalties for it, but that depends on your lender’s terms.

Closed Mortgages

With closed mortgages, you won’t be allowed out of the mortgage loan until the sale of the property has gone through.

How to Deal With Mortgage Debts

The best way to deal with mortgage debts is to be proactive. Instead of mulling over your money woes and inability to meet your mortgage repayments, consider taking the following steps:

• Communicate with your mortgage lender about your situation as soon as possible.

• Negotiate a lower monthly repayment or request a repayment holiday for a while. This might require that you extend the repayment period, but it could help you to buy time while you figure out how to fix your financial problems.

• Pay what you can afford, whether more or less than the agreed upon amount

• Supplement your income by renting out one or more rooms in your home (if you have enough room to rent out), or consider getting an extra job or working more hours in order to make extra payments. Just be sure to clear this with your lender before you start doing it.

• If you’re over the age of 55, take out a part of your pension and use it to pay off your mortgage debt. However, it’s always best to first consult with your financial planner before taking this step so that you still have enough left over to live comfortably post-retirement.

Conclusion

Whether you’re parting with your home voluntarily or due to financial reasons, it’s important to know what’ll happen with your mortgage after the sale, as this will affect your ability to purchase property in the future.