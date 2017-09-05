What Happens To The Dreamers Now?

Today Sessions has announced that Trump has decided to end DACA, also knows as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA was established by the Obama administration in June of 2012. It gave the opportunity for any student who had arrived to the U.S as a child, that is came to the U.S before reaching their 16th birthday and were under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012, and met specific guidelines that proved they were in good standing as a citizen and as a student, to receive a work permit that is renewable every two years. These good standings included entering without inspection into the U.S, currently in school/has their GED or is an honorably discharged Veteran of the Coast Guard or Armed Forces of the United States, has not been convicted of a felony, this includes misdemeanors and does not pose a threat to national security. The child must also provide all their personal information to the government including how they crossed illegally and why, if applicable. Many of these DACA students, also known as Dreamers, went on to higher education, reached some of their many goals, broke that vicious familial cycle of no education, and have started a career and family. Today, the Trump Administration has put on the table the removal of this program, claiming that DACA has caused a “Humanitarian Crisis” of minors at the border. Trump mentions he needs to focus on the “Forgotten Americans” and has to put “America first,” dismissing the Dreamers as Americans, and instead insinuating they have caused a crisis in America.