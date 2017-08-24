What Happens When Regular Folks Take Up Live Video

Television used to be exclusive. You either had to know someone, already be someone, or have someone discover you through an audition. Everyone started somewhere, including the talk show greats. Many like Jay Leno, James Corden, and David Letterman started in stand-up and comedy writing. Oprah got her start on a small cable channel before making it big with her own show.

It took a lot of time and a heavy dose of luck to get noticed. Now, social media is changing the rules on becoming a media personality and getting your personal brand noticed. There’s no need to rely on a big name studio, a production company, or even an agent. You don’t need expensive equipment like cameras and editing equipment. And, broadcast facilities are not a requirement for reaching your audience.

Live Video is Taking Over

Social media and online technology is changing the live talk show format and putting the power in the hands of people who want to host their own shows. Live video platforms and tools provided by companies like Belive.tv has given everyone the opportunity to broadcast content that is often more relevant and engaging than what traditional media previously delivered. UStream and BlogTV are intent on changing the future of what live broadcasting looks like.

Other platforms include You Now, which lists numerous trending topics so audiences can find the live video they want to tune into. Plus, those that do are finding they can get in front of their audiences and even develop a personal brand from hosting these shows.

The Audience Wants Live Online Video Content

Digital video content has been on the rise for the past three years with more consumers opting to spend their time with that than traditional social media content, according to statistics collected by Contently. It is even surpassing the amount of time consumers spend in front of the TV. More people are looking to cut the cord with cable and satellite, which means those that want to do talk shows may need to consider moving to these alternative online video platforms to retain their audiences.

The same source also found that video streaming apps, such as Periscope and Meerkat, are helping to facilitate the production of more video content. More Millennials are starting to show an interest in this format for producing their own video content, going beyond the previous platforms like YouTube, which started the video content craze but that doesn’t offer the same live format now available on sites like Facebook and Instagram.

And, it is these online video shows that are getting the most attention in terms of views and sharing. For example, Social Bakers found that the average video post generates 135% greater organic reach than photo posts on social media sites. Numerous other statistics about Facebook live video suggests that it is what viewers want, which provides an exciting new opportunity for those people who always wanted to host their own talk show.

Online Video Talk Show Stars Shine

From entrepreneurs to regular people with an interest in sharing what they know on a particular topic, online video talk shows are popping up everywhere. Here are some of the success stories of ordinary people who are now online video talk show sensations:

· Clara-Nicole of She’s Crafty Too left her corporate job after 20 years at AT&T to build a new career, creating arts and crafts. She uses live video on Facebook to broadcast her home décor techniques, answering questions about supplies and equipment in the comments. Clara-Nicole is not a professional broadcaster or performer. But, she is a talented hobbyist. Together with the reach and intimacy of live video, that’s enough to give her an audience.

· Nicole of Nutrition’s My Life is a registered dietician who helps other moms to build healthy meal plans for their families. She uses live video to show how quickly and easily a busy mom can put together simple, wholesome dishes that even kids will love. She also uses Belive’s talk show features to showcase guests from related fields and introduce her audience to products that facilitate meal planning.

· Lydia of Screw The Cubicle is a life coach who quit her six-figure job in Canada, moved to Bali, and now helps other people to escape the 9-to-5 routine. She also creates live talk shows that include guests who have built better lives and give other people the confidence to do the same.

Although none of these new online stars is building the massive audiences that a live cable talk show offers, but they also did not have to invest millions of dollars, undergo stressful auditions, and spend countless hours trying to get noticed. Instead, they are creating something they enjoy on their terms and finding an audience to come along for the ride. In the process, they are gaining a following and leveraging this platform to develop their own businesses for new levels of success.

How to Get Started with Online Video Streaming

Maybe you have dreamed of doing what Lydia, Nicole, and Clara-Nicole are now doing. It’s your turn to get started. These online video talk show mavens along with other live stream pros suggest that you practice with available live streaming software and watch other live stream video talk shows to see what works and what doesn’t.

Consistency in offering a weekly show with a regular format also helps to create an online video talk show that people will want to watch and share. Be sure to select a topic for your online video show that you feel passionate about but that, more importantly, offers something of value to a specific audience. Share the availability of your online video talk show as many places as possible. Lastly, you can repurpose the content from those shows and use it elsewhere online and offline to maximize the value and return from what you have produced.