What Happens When Your Personal Trainer Is A Toddler

Key fitness moves include "tantrum stomps" and "tantrum kicks."

01/04/2017 01:44 pm ET
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, The Huffington Post

“What qualifies a 2-year-old to train a grown man?”

That’s the question La Guardia Cross explores in his latest “New Father Chronicles” video. Titled “Toddler Fitness Challenge,” the video shows what happens when he enlists his toddler daughter Amalah to help him get into shape this year.

Key toddler fitness moves include “tantrum stomps” and “tantrum kicks.” Watch the hilarious full routine above. 

