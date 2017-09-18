What Hurricane Irma has taught us about business in the Caribbean

Coming from a Caribbean island that is seldom hit by any major hurricane but is always under threat of tropical storm warnings is a bit daunting to say the least. Trinidad and Tobago was not hit by Hurricane Irma but many of our sister islands were and to this day we are still helping with relief efforts to ensure they get back to business as usual...if that is even possible. The hurricane has wiped out whole countries; taken down all means of communications and have left citizens stranded and in dire need of help. But what about business? While Irma is knocking us left, right and centre, business continues in the other islands and practically across the globe.

Irma has taught us that business does not stop because of a natural disaster! In the midst of all this, as a Caribbean business owner, it got me thinking about how prepared are our businesses when we are faced with these disasters every single year. How do we protect ourselves and our merchandise. How does our business continue to make money and how do we continue to serve our clients even in the wake of things literally falling apart and being swept away before our eyes? Is insurance enough? And what if we have a physical store and all our goods are washed away. Are we then left to start from scratch with little to no capital to help us build?

What is the Caribbean business owner to do?

Consider this. If you are under threat of a tropical storm, hurricane or some natural disaster

Photo by Trevor Paterson on Unsplash Hurricane Season in the Caribbean

1. Communicate with your clients and your community. Especially if your clients are not all local. Let them know via email, text or even whatsapp about what is happening so they can prepare for cases of loss goods or non or delayed delivery of services

2. Automate your systems like your emails. In case you may be down for a while, your clients still want to hear from you, so schedule some messages to go out still sharing valuable info but also letting them know you are still not in 100% shape to provide service

3. Put a notice on your website that all orders or services will be on pause until the hurricane passes Be open, honest and transparent about what is happening around you

4. Reach out to others to collaborate. If you know there is another business that provides exactly what you do but is not going to affected by the disaster, ask them if they can fulfill your orders in your absence. ( A bit tricky given competition but not unheard of!)

5. As soon as things have blown over and you can make contact, let your clients and community know that you are safe and that business will resume as soon as is humanly possible.

Photo by Christopher Gower on Unsplash Automation

Most times when we are about to experience a disaster like hurricanes or tropical weather we get a few days advance notice which should give us enough time to put some things in place. This list is by no means exhaustive but it is something I would like my Caribbean business owners to consider as we prepare for yet another storm (Maria) to sweep through the Caribbean. In the mean time be safe and be prepared!

Adanna Austin is a business coach and consultant who works 1 on 1 with clients to develop realistic goals, identify their ideal clients and develop strategies to grow their business.

Adanna started this business because she has a keen passion to help others in business. Coming from a long line of business owners in her own family, she has always had a drive to see and help others succeed in life and business. She helps her clients align their vision for their life with their business goals and then take the necessary steps to get exactly what they want.

Adanna is your best friend and your biggest cheerleader all rolled into a 5 feet of awesomeness. Ready to meet her and start making a change in your life and business? Then check her out at www.mkgdynamics.com

