WHAT I LEARNED ABOUT CROCODILES AND CHICKENS

I had always thought that crocodiles were cold creatures.

Until I found a lagoon of them with their snouts open, fixed and immobile, wide to the sky, like the screams of victims caught in Pompei.

“Why are their mouths open?” I asked the Mexican guard of the refuge.

“It’s to get rid of the heat,” he said. “They accumulate the heat in their bodies, and then they have to keep their mouths open to let off steam.”

“What heat?” I said.

“The heat of the sun. Crocodiles accumulate heat.”

“But they are cold-blooded!”

“Which is why they need heat.”

Which is why, it turns out, that they live in tropical countries like Mexico!

Opposite temperatures attract.

I stared more closely at the crocodiles’ faces.

Their ears are right next to their eyes. Just two slashes of holes next to the two eyeballs.

One old crocodile took up the most space, his 10 meter body oozing with scales and thick skin in a puddle.

“He’s the chief,” said my guide. “Everyone respects him. He is the oldest. He makes all the decisions.”

“About what?”

What do crocodiles---who do not seem to move at all—make decisions about?

“About sex,” the guide said. “It’s what all males fight about.”

“Do crocodiles have any friends?” I said, looking with skepticism at the rigid mini-dinosaurs.

“Not with other males. Never.”

“What about family sentiment?”

“Quien sabes,” shrugged the guard.

Suddenly two crocodiles jumped at each other’s throats----

Rather like seeing a still life suddenly become an action film.

The chief, however, did not move.

A few goats walked by.

“What do goats think of crocodiles?” I said.

“They know not to stick their noses in the fence.”

As for the dogs wagging their tails: “Dogs are their favorite food.”

We continued to the ocean where I hoped not to find any crocodiles.

Instead I found lots of chickens.

“Do chickens have any friends?” I asked the woman and boy care-taking them.

“Yes they do!” said the boy. “Well rather they have enemies, so by default they are friends against the enemies. See these three chickens in the tree?”

He pointed.

“What are chickens doing in the tree?!”

“They flew there.”

“But chickens can’t fly.”

“Some species can,” the boy said. “So this species is enemies with those chickens over there…”

He pointed behind a grate.

“And why is that chicken free-ranging here, while those are all locked up?”“Because of the blood! She ejected a bit of blood with her last egg, so all the other chickens pecked her---and would have pecked her to death. Chickens are like that!”

“They always attack the injured and weak?”

“Always,” the boy said.

One huge gobbler turkey was wandering outside with gooey reddish snoods.

“His snoods are red because he is sad because we won’t let him have sex with the chickens. The snoods change color when they are upset.”

“Why don’t you let him have sex?”

“Because he is another species. He is a Turkey.”

“Do the chickens get sad too?”

“Yes, they get sad when they don’t have any sex. We don’t have enough roosters for them.”

“Do the hens actually like sex?”

“Yes—it makes them happy! Watch this!”

The boy grabbed a chicken and pressed its body to the floor, pretending like he was mounting her.

The chicken began to gaily purr and coo, fluttering her feathers.

“This poor chicken did not get any sex today,” the boy said with compassion.

I learned many other things about chickens. How if they eat at night, they cannot sleep—so one has to remove the food at sunset, rather like shutting the refrigerator with a lock for those tempted by late night snacks.

I also learned that the reason chicken eggs in supermarkets are a strange pale color is because the chickens are “stressed” by their cages. When they are stressed, they start pecking each other, and make agitated wing shakes, and their eggs lose color.

“It’s terrible to see a stressed chicken,” said the boy sadly.