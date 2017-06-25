What I Learned About Einstein After Watching NatGeo's "Genius"

While I graduated college with a degree in English, my second love has always been the subject of History. My curious mind used to wonder what sort of historical events took place in any given spot I was standing on. It was my imaginative mind that pictured Native Americans in their tribes foraging for food, Martin Luther King Jr. speaking to large crowds on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, or even simply imagining who lived on this spot of land before I did. All this to say that I try to seek out historical figures and events and truly study them.

So, when National Geographic announced a brand new mini-series called “Genius” I was intrigued. The first season detailed the life of scientist Albert Einstein in a drama format. As many young Americans, I knew of Einstein and the crazy hair but I knew little else about the man whose name is synonymous with the word genius. For nearly four months I watched the 52-minute episodes that aired every Tuesday and found myself more deeply intrigued by this man than ever before. Here is what I learned about this particular Genius.

Einstein Had a Complicated Love Life

Albeit this is something I don’t care about in general when it comes to the identity of a person, but I cannot ignore how relationships and love shape who we are and who we become. While Einstein had his fair share of women in his life—even marrying his first cousin Elsa in the end— his first wife was and still is a really intriguing person. While I am sure the accuracy of this particular part of Einstein’s life is muddled we do know that Einstein’s first wife was named Mileva Maric. Einstein has been elevated so much that this was, I would argue, the first time in his life when he met his equal. It is even believed that Einstein’s first scientific paper to be published was produced with the help and mind of his Maric who received no such credit.

Now, I am truly unsure at what point fact departs from fiction, but according to the writers of Genius Einstein began to push away from his first wife. Even after they had children Einstein wanted success and a sense of elevated self in the scientific community at whatever costs it happened to take. Younger Einstein, played by actor Johnny Flynn, found no more need for Maric who was equally unappreciated by Einstein’s own mother. And so began his affair and eventual marriage to his first cousin Elsa Einstein.

Inverse Younger Einstein, played by Johnny Flynn, and Mileva Maric, played by Samantha Colley.

Einstein Was Big-Headed

In the early episodes of the National Geographic show young Einstein shows incredible intelligence so much so that he believes everyone else is simply wrong about all things physics and the universe. Many scenes show Einstein, in his cultural time, as arrogant and often undermining the authority of his professors at Zurich Polytechnic. What National Geographic did so well in these first few episodes was both portray Einstein as an arrogant, haughty student and one who was actually onto something big. While we have little inklings of the kind of student Einstein truly was it was clear that he was incredibly confident in the knowledge he possessed. Which makes me wonder how anyone was able to keep up with him, besides his first wife of course.

Einstein Was Political

The last few episodes of the series detail Einstein’s tumultuous journey to America. While Hitler began his terrible rise to power in Germany, Einstein tried to show his courage in the face of fear. In a recent article from The Atlantic Einstein had said this of Hitler in 1930, “I do not enjoy Herr Hitler’s acquaintance. He is living on the empty stomach of Germany. As soon as economic conditions improve, he will no longer be important.” This same attitude was prevalent in the last few episodes of the NatGeo series.

Beyond Einstein’s opinion of Hitler, he and his wife Elsa struggled to gain a visa allowing them entrance into the United States. At the behest of J. Edgar Hoover, Einstein was under investigation for alleged ties to the Communist Party— a growing fear of many Americans at the time. Einstein even went so far as to involve the New York Times in writing a piece on the interrogation Einstein and his wife were a part of. The article prompted Hoover to concede and Einstein was granted the visa.

Udspace The original article from the New York Times archive.

Einstein Was a Genius

One of the final scenes in the last episode of season one shows Einstein’s son, Hans, and a doctor arguing over what should be done with Einstein’s brain. The doctor argues that, “"Before us is your father's last great gift to the world." In response to the doctor’s marvel at this organ of the body Hans remarks, "Do what you will with the brain, but if you think you can comprehend who my father was or why he was so brilliant by looking at his brain under a microscope, you are sorely mistaken. It is just a thing. "That," he says pointing at the brain in a jar, "that is not the man." No better way to sum up a man who truly revolutionized the scientific community.