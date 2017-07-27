What I learned about surviving extreme stress from spending 9 years with first responders.

Sitting in an office six times the size of my apartment, I asked my question, “How did you stay safe? How did you survive? You were in war zones. You were made a colonel, right? Now you’re the VP of one of the worlds biggest companies. How do you make it through all that stress and succeed?” I wanted to know his secret sauce. I was 21, a young ambitious crisis worker turned co-founder of a small business, and in awe.

He reflected for what seemed like hours. “Improvise, adapt, and overcome. It’s what I learned in the Marine Core. I repeated that to myself everyday before I went out into the field. I never knew what I would find out there. You have to be ready for anything and learn to roll with whatever comes. Take whatever they throw at you, and use it to make you stronger. It was that way on deployment, and it’s that way in business.”

Almost 10 years have passed since I had that conversation, and in that time I have had the privilege to work with diplomats, torture survivors, special forces operators, veterans, trauma doctors, ER nurses, crisis interventionists, law enforcement, and even front-line transit workers. Through their stories, and lessons learned, I have become stronger. As a young mediator, violence prevention worker, and behavioralist I made a lot of mistakes. I learned the hard way about maneuvering stress and crisis on the job. I have been spit on, shot at, and at one point, I was held against my will. Over the years I have had very healthy and unhealthy coping skills. This topic is near and dear to my heart.

Life can be stressful. Being resilient, or having the ability to bounce back from difficult experiences, can mean the difference between success or failure, and for some professionals, life or death. Resilience isn’t born, its a set of skills, attitudes, and behaviors that are built. I want to share with you the recurring themes that I discovered about surviving and staying resilient in the face of stress by talking with, training, and learning from almost 10,000 first responders and high stress professionals.

1. Are you “rigid” or “adaptive?” *Note: experiencing burnout can influence people to become more rigid in their thinking and actions* When it comes to dealing with obstacles many crisis workers spoke about two overarching styles that they saw in their colleagues:

Adaptive pro’s are able to make like water and adjust to their surroundings. Rigid Pro’s expect their surroundings to adapt to them. Rather than sitting back in judgement and anger about how we want the world to be, the adaptive professional recognizes the world as it currently is, accepts it, and devises workarounds to cope with their obstacles. A rigid professional often get’s mired down in negativity and frustration about “how people should act,” or “how the organization should be.” Adaptive types see the world in shades of grey, they understand that people, society, workplaces, experiences are complex and one tool doesn’t fit every job. Rigid types struggle to see beyond black and white scenarios. They can sometimes end up using a hammer, when a bit of WD-40 would have been best. While adaptive types are able to stay safe and achieve fluid creativity in response to active crisis, rigid types are often stuck talking about “the good old days of how things used to be,” while simultaneously putting themselves at risk with an outdated playbook.

2. You must have an outlet. Martial Arts saved my life. After surviving my kidnapping, getting back into training became a healing and empowering experience. The most mentally and physically healthy high stress professionals use exercise or physical movement as an outlet. There’s a reason we tell people to “walk it off.” Yoga and mindfulness are currently being used by the US military to help soldiers build resilience and heal trauma via the M-Fit program. Instead of stress eating, stress shopping, or using substances, a hobby, preferably one that comes with a built in community of people (stress often causes us to self isolate) can really help.

3. Don’t Empty Your Bank. Human resilience, like willpower, is a finite resource that eventually runs out, like a bank account. If we keep withdrawing and never depositing, we will overdraft and experience burnout or traumatic effects. Vacations don’t fix everything, but carving out personal time for yourself is a must. The people who never took their allotted time off, often ended up having to take extended sick leaves or suffered health problems. Getting proper rest, eating healthy, and setting boundaries around your time to care for your personal needs is vital. Sometimes something as simple as setting aside 20 minutes of quiet time after work,” or going to park to spend the day out in nature to relax can lift some of the stress we feel.

4. Empathy is a guide, but don’t let it drown you. Finding purpose and a deep connection to your work can keep you going during the darkest of times. However, keeping a bit of distance between what we experience on daily basis can create healthy perspective. When we get so absorbed and deeply connected to our work that it is overwhelming us emotionally, we risk getting “lost.” The most effective hostage negotiators, interrogators, law enforcement pro’s, ER nurses, etc, were all willing and able to see the world through the eyes of the people they were working with and helping. It helped them build rapport with people during dangerous situations, made them more likable and less likely to be attacked, and also helped them maintain their sense of humanity. On the flip side, If we let ourselves get too deeply attached to the pain or struggles of others, it can drag us down and render us ineffective. It’s about finding a balance.

5. Stay aware, stay safe! - In hospitals they have a term called “universal precautions.” It’s the idea that anyone could potentially have a blood-borne disease that you could catch if you aren’t careful. In high stress/high conflict situations it is useful to adopt this ideology. Assume that anyone could take what you say very personally, and or they could potentially become a threat, depending on how you react to them. Human beings are greatly influenced by one another. Even simple things like changing the tone or volume of your voice can escalate or de-escalate a potential incident. One first responder I worked with explained how she hadn’t realized that when she got nervous, she clenched her fists. She only realized when a young child that she was trying to help told her that she was scared that she would hit her, “because of her hands.” You may be impacting your surroundings more than you realize.

6. Compartmentalization is a myth. It’s a hard truth. 20 service members take their lives every day. Nurses have double the rate of depression as the general population. One out of every 3 entrepreneurs experiences depression or mood swings. Work stress is associated with more health insurance claims than other type of life stressor. Most human beings bring their work home, and their home to work. The sooner most of us own this reality, the healthier our lives will be. Humans are complex and often messy creatures, we are not comprised of neat and orderly packages which stay sealed on our command. If you feel like nothing is going “right,” it may be time for a fresh start.