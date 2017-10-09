What I Stumbled Across During My First Trip to Berlin Shook Me to the Core

What was your biggest culture shock going to Europe? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Even though there was a slight nervous tension in my stomach, like a hollowness tinged with apprehension, I didn’t think it would happen; at least not so soon.

Everything seemed to be going perfectly well as I was waiting at the terminal in Tel-Aviv with my wife and small kids for our flight to Berlin. They were tottering on the carpeted floor, poking each other and laughing, the people around us watching and smiling approval.

We got off the flight at the Schönefeld Airport and walked outside. It was April, but the cold still bit at whatever skin was not layered.

And that’s when I saw him: a ghoulish skull tattoo on his exposed, fleshy arm; a black leather jacket; heavy black boots; a shaven head, the almost-white skin glinting in the sun; a cigarette hanging from his lips.

He was with several friends, the rest sitting on the bench, all of them dressed in the same way, all sharing the lightest complexion.

And then it entered my body. Fear, like a net tightening around my heart, my breath quickening. Despite my mind knowing that I was safe — I had been in unsafe situations in my life and this did not feel like one of them, not in that direct way — my gut would not accept.

“This is dangerous,” it seemed to say.

I am a descendant of Holocaust survivors, some of whom had lived in Germany. From them I inherited a German passport. This was my first time there as an adult, though.

Before I left for Berlin, my grandmother, who had lost most of her family, said to me: “Why are you going there?! They are dangerous! They have killed our people!”

I nodded sympathetically, wanting to tell her that a lot of time has passed, that things are immensely different now.

Knowing she would never change her mind — the scars run too deep — I maintained a respectful silence.

I have never had anything against Germans. I had great German friends while traveling in India. And although I have studied the Holocaust, I never blamed Germany or felt anger towards Germans — to me, it was another genocide, indicative of the deep discord that can consume the human heart.

Gypsies and other ethnicities had also been persecuted; other genocides have taken place since then, not directed at Jews.

But there I was, watching this skull-tattooed man, feeling fear, despite knowing how unfounded it was.

I swallowed, my throat dry. We got on a taxi to the apartment we would rent. On the way, I shared what I was going through with my wife — who is not Jewish — and asked her how she felt.

“Perfectly safe,” she answered.

Outside our apartment building a woman asked us in English if we were new and helped us carry our luggage. In the days that followed another neighbor helped us fill some forms in German. Yet another neighbor invited my son to play with her kids.

Everyone was nice and courteous and respectful.

But then came another shock as we were walking around the streets. I stumbled upon a Stolperstein, which literally — and befittingly — means “stumbling stone.”

A Stolperstein in Frankfurter Allee, Berlin, Germany

These are brass plates inlaid in the street with the names of [Jewish] individuals, the dates when they were forced to leave, and then when they were slain.

The stumbling stones are meant to remind — lest we forget.

A chill passed through my spine and I stood there, watching them for a long time, realizing that a number of these will feature the names of relatives of mine.

It is difficult for me to explain this experience. I have never been someone to take the events of the Holocaust personally, despite being Jewish. I saw it more as one of the gruesome upheavals of history, to be learned from, to never be repeated.

In Dresden, not too far from Berlin, outside of my grandfather’s childhood home, are two plates with the names of my great-grandparents.

I didn’t go there. I did not want to become obsessed with the Holocaust; I did not want to develop the identity of a victim.

I left Germany some months later — we had only come for a short period — wondering whether there was some kind of deeper, generational imprint that I carried — irrespective of how I choose to interpret the world.

Some kind of ancestral wounding that will take generations to heal.