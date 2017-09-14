I am a student of human behavior. We all are. The trouble is none of us, and I mean me no differently than anyone, is all that good a student. Our brains are devices for pattern recognition, excelling at that task without its constant operation even intruding into the consciousness we deem to be our egotistical selves, but like any algorithm the routines of the mind are fallible, subject to systemic problems. Strengths are weaknesses, as the Greek tragedians sought to show us, and the better we are at seeing the generalization the worse we are at recognizing the exception. That is why stereotypes fool us.

Bearing all that in mind, I offer observations about a recent visit to an airport lounge, one of those exclusive venues that sells itself on Groucho Marx being Groucho Marx and the rest of us being less witty and less true. Marx declared, or so it is said, that he would not belong to any club that would have him as a member. His sentiment comes down to us as the advice we quote but do not follow.

I recently visited the Republic of Texas. It is a part of America even as it is apart from America, with its proud history: Anglo, Hispanic, Black, even Asian (dating back five generations by now).

While in this setting, I kept my baseball cap on. That was the norm. I conformed. Better to look like I belonged.

We learn so much by watching strangers traveling. People behave differently, according to experts who are systematic in their investigations, when and where they expect to be “repeat players” who see the same others again, than if they assume the encounter is evanescent. We invest in goodwill. Or we gamble on our own secure superiority.

Here is what I saw. I describe. I don’t judge.

An Anglo lady, in the polite phrase “of a certain age,” walked by, balancing a plate filled from the gourmet buffet, the chef named on the placards next to the dishes, above the ingredients for each. A napkin fluttered from the guest’s hand. A Latina staffer, the equivalent of a maid in this posh setting, said, “Excuse me, m’am; you dropped something.” The woman looked behind her at the floor. She did not deign to clean up after herself. (I was seated right there. I waited a bit. The napkin sat there. I picked it up and put it with my discards.)

A white male sauntered up to the bar to place his order, glanced at the black male twice his age taking orders, and asked for a drink specified as we do to indicate our status. The patron used the first name of the mixologist. The person serving the drink wears a name tag; the person ordering it is protected by anonymity. The asymmetry reflects their status. The fellow who stands all day, serving, displays that blend of reserve and congeniality that defines a professional. He called everyone “friend,” as in, “what can I get you, friend?” I doubt he had met anyone, of those to whom he deferred by custom.

I could not help but be reminded of that story about the late Thurgood Marshall. The first African American to be appointed to the Supreme Court, Justice Marshall had already made his mark as an advocate, winning case after case in the campaign against racial segregation, well before the civil rights era was celebrated. A movie about his life is coming out. Perhaps it will depict that scene when, a young man, he was a waiter attending to a prominent white public figure who did not hesitate to call him “boy” and worse (as in the n-word), as was customary for the era. When Marshall was told by a colleague that he was embarrassing his people, his reply was that so long as the gentlemen kept the $20 tips coming -- a week’s wages back then -- he would endure; but when that ended, he would deliver a punch in the nose.

What we fail to notice about most conduct is context. We attribute another’s action to nature or nurture. That person, or those people, are like that. Except they are not, unless and until they are put into a role. Chances are, you or I could be submissive if our lives depended on it, and we also could be the opposite if we could afford it. We are who we are, in relationship to others who are who they are.