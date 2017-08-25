What I'm Drinking at Summer's End By John Mariani

Louis Pommery California Brut Sparkling Wine ($24)—This is actually the first California sparkling wine created by Champagne Pommery—just released—which is careful not to call it Champagne. Made of 96% Chardonnay and 4% Pinot Noir, it is in the vivacious style of Pommery, with good effervescence, and at $24 a terrific sparkler indeed. Taking advantage of the warm sun—which France’s Champagne region wishes it had more of—boosts the fruit, including a lemony acidic freshness that buoys the peach flavor. An excellent party wine, if your parties have a sophisticated guest list.

Casillero del Diablo Chardonnay Reserva 2014 ($8)—This Chilean estate is among the vast holdings of Concha y Toro and is located near the cooling breezes of the Pacific Ocean in the Limari Valley. The minerals in the soil do well by this remarkable Chardonnay, easily as fine as others three or four times the price. It spends time both in French oak and stainless steel tanks and shows very pleasing acidity alongside good tropical fruit. A real bargain in every way.

RoseRock Chardonnay 2015 ($27)—French vigneron Joseph Drouhin has been making wine in Oregon since 1987 and led the way for the scores on Americans to follow the company into the Willamette Valley. This Chardonnay is made in the high elevation of the Eola-Amity Hills, cooled by the temperatures within the Van Duzer corridor. The vintage of 2015 was an exceptional year weather-wise, and this wine came from three blocks as each found its own ripeness. It is the antithesis of over-oaked, sweet West Coast Chardonnays and more in the subtler Burgundian style.

Symmetry Meritage 2013 ($40)—I’m a big fan of what Rodney Strong produces at reasonable prices and this, one of his finest, has all the bright fruit you expect from a Bordeaux-style blend of 76% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Petit Verdot, 8% Cabernet Franc, 4% Malbec and 4% Merlot. Sixteen months in French oak has mellowed its tannins and now, four years old, it is ready to enjoy but will last a long while into the next decade.

Pio Cesare Barbaresco Bricco di Treiso 2013 ($129)—Pio Cesare has a history in Piedmont that stretches back 135 years, and today their Barbaresco takes the best of the traditional methods of making this long-lived wine and new techniques that keep it fresh and fruited. Winemaker Paolo Fenocchio, here since 1981, knows every inch of soil on three plots of land from the family property, Family Vineyard Cascina Il Bricco, in the village of Treiso. Made from 100% Nebbiolo grapes, the wine is vinified at unusually high temperatures in steel tanks, with skin contact maceration for 25 days, and 30 months in oak, which gives both complexity and real character to the wine, taming the tannins along the way.

Vietti Nebbiolo Perbacco 2014 ($20)—This Piedmont wine from the Langhe is a lighter, less complex bottling than Barolo or Barbaresco, both made from the same grape (some wine from Vietti’s same vineyards actually goes into their Barolo Castiglione), and for that it is well worth drinking sooner rather than later. The 2014 is just fine right now, with a sensible alcohol level, 13.8%. It’s certainly not lightweight but not heavy in texture either, making it ideal for game birds this fall.