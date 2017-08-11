What I'm Drinking Now By John Mariani

The grill is still in good use in the backyard and get-togethers are only a little less frequent as summer winds down. Here are some wines I’m enjoying at this time of year.

Pieve Santa Restituta Brunello di Montalcino 2011 ($78)—Brunellos used to take a long, long time to mature, and there is still a good case to be made for that style, but, upon release, contemporary versions can have their charm. This example, from Gaja, is not from a single vineyard but is a blend from the estate’s top growing sites in Sugarille, Santo Pietro, Castagno, and Pian dei Cerri. It spent 12 months in barrique and 12 months in botti (large thirty-year-old casks). I’d certainly wait for this 2011 to come around, but it’s worth sampling this year and seeing how it develops.

Domaine Drouhin Laurene Pinot Noir 2004 ($150)--I can't say I have much experience with 13-year-old Oregon Pinot Noirs, but given the provenance of this wonderful example, from Burgundy producer Joseph Drouhin, which was the first French company to see the possibilities in Oregon many year ago, I'm not at all surprised that it has held up as well as a fine Burgundy. It is a flagship cuvée (named after Véronique Drouhin's eldest daughter) from the best wine produced in a vintage from 32 different blocks in the Dundee Hills. Drouhin says 2004 had an ideal growing season but low yield, spending 20 months in barrel before release in 2009. Now in its second decade it proves the potential for Pinot Noir from the Pacific Northwest and should be a standard others should try to meet. By the way, the current 2014 vintage is out and costs about $75.

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage 2015 ($32)—Another style of Rhȏne wine, this from a very young—1985—domaine, where grapes are harvested by hand and the wines are aged in old Burgundy barrels. Graillot is highly regarded among his colleagues in the Northern Rhȏne for the balance he achieves in his wines, so this is a red with plenty of flexibility when it comes to summer foods off the grill.

Champagne Jean Laurent Blanc de Noirs Brut ($40)—Champagne, at least non-vintage, of real quality need not cost a fortune, as this lovely, full-fruited example proves. You can readily find it—when you can find it—for less than $40, and it’s a real crowd pleaser, especially as an aperitif or a wine to go with poached fish.

Viticcio Prunaio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2013 ($24)—The producer calls this “A Chianti Classico made unexpectedly in Super Tuscan style,” which apparently means no other traditional grapes were used in the blend, only Sangiovese Grosso selected clones, as in a Brunello or Vino Nobile. So does it qualify as a Chianti Classico? The laws have been so bent in recent years that it’s hard not to be whatever a winery says it is. Nevertheless, this is a fine red Tuscan wine by any name, aged in barriques for 18 months and then large barrels for six. Alcohol is 14%.

Donelan Nancie Chardonnay 2014 ($48)—Producer Joe Donelan names this after his mother, Nancie, and it is made from grapes from three vineyards, one from Russian River using 30-year-old vines. Ten months of aging in new oak and three years of age before release might seem to make the wine too woody, but there is a good amount of fruit and acid to make it a nice clean California-style Chardonnay, good to go with seafood of any kind.

Votre Santé Pinot Noir 2015 ($18)—Don’t be fooled by the French name; this is an Anderson Valley appellation Pinot Noir but made as close as possible to a Burgundy style, with only 13.4% alcohol. It spends 9 months in French oak and 30% in new oak, and wine maker François Cordesse (he’s definitely French) does not filter his Pinot Noir—tricky business for this finicky grape—so without upping the alcohol he gets good body and tannin with some varied spicy notes, ideal for lamb dishes. By the way, this is one of Francis Ford Coppola’s many wine lines, this one paying tribute to his grandmother, Maria Zasa.

Mount Veeder Reserve 2013 ($100)—The label calls this Bordeaux-style blend “red wine,” which sounds like something of an injustice at a $100 price tag. It’s a complex and concentrated wine, with 14.5% alcohol, blended from 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Fran and 2% Malbec. The vineyards are at high elevation and the harvest was picked early, so you don’t get the jammy texture of so many Napa Cabernet blends. I’m not sure about the statement that “a Mount Veeder harvest is a Zen-like art of moving across a three-dimensional chessboard,” but whatever it is, it works. Bring out the porterhouse, open the bottle and chant “Om….”

Mauritson Zinfandel 2014 ($35)—The vineyard was planted in 1884, so the family has a long history making Zinfandel at its best. This is a luscious example, without the cloying overripeness of so many others, despite a 14.7% alcohol level. You should expect Zins to have this kind of body, but the harmony of the fruit and acids is as it should be. It will take as well to barbecued meats as to roast prime rib and cheeses.

Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Chenin Blanc 2015 ($13)—What a great price for one of the most delicious Chenin Blancs out of Sonoma County! It’s a grape too many vintners ignore, and even the better producers make grassy examples. This is beautifully textured with the fruit abundant, showing the commitment of Dry Creek Valley, which has been making this wine since 1972.

Cobb Pinot Noir 2014 ($80)—Pricey, but a solid effort that shows the admirable Cobb style that begins with an effusive bouquet and a lighter-style lovely Pinot Noir flavor with substantial body that buoys it right through the long finish. And it proves that a Pinot Noir at 12.5% alcohol can be far more enjoyable than those pushed above 14.5%. A mature Pommard clone, planted in 1998, adds brightness to the wine. It can age but it’s hard to pass up right now. I drank it with black bass done on the grill and it worked well.