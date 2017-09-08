WHAT I’M DRINKING NOW

By John Mariani

LE VOLTE DELL’ORNELLAIA 2013 ($28)—Ornellaia, owned by Frescobaldi, is one of the most illustrious names in Tuscany, and Le Volte is the estate’s far more affordable Tuscan I.G.T. as a blend of 50% Sangiovese, 40% Merlot and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon. Winemaker Axel Heinz is known for his wines’ equilibrium with never any sharp notes, even while young, so Le Volte is easy to drink right off the shelf, and, at 13.5% alcohol, the 2013 doesn’t really need much more age.

CHÂTEAU FAIZEAU MONTAGNE-SAINT-ÉMILION 2012 ($22)—In the tradition of Saint-Émilion, this is predominantly Merlot, with just 6% Cabernet Franc for a little more grip. When the label says “vieilles vignes” (old vines), it means it: The estate’s locale, spread over 30 acres, dates to an abbey of the 12th century, rich in limestone soil, which gives it a lot of structure. The wine has loosened up and the Merlot is showing its creaminess, but you can keep this around for the next five years.

DON MELCHOR PUENTE ALTO VINEYARD CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2013 ($75-$95)—Always intended as a showpiece wine by Chile’s Concha y Toro, Don Melchor has the power of 91% Cabernet Sauvignon and 9% Cabernet Franc, whose grapes have enjoyed a cooler hilly climate than they would on a valley floor. Fifteen months in oak tame it down, too. Award-winning winemaker Enrique Tirado has earned his reputation as a master beyond Chile as a world-class player without imitating Bordeaux or California.

LES DAUPHINS PUYMÉRAS 2014 ($19)—For its very pretty bottle alone and price, this would make a nice gift wine, but it is also a fine example of a traditional big southern Rhȏne Valley red, made with 70% Grenache, 20% Syrah and 10% Carignane—but no Mourvèdre—wholly unfined and matured entirely in concrete tanks, so the texture is bonus to the richness of the fruit, and the 13.5% alcohol keeps it from becoming a cloying Rhône.

JUAN GIL JUMILLA 2014 ($12)—Made from the Monastrell grape grown in chalky soils of the Jumilla region of the Lavante, it has the smokiness associated with the varietal, and the Crianza aging of one year in French oak and one in bottle smoothes everything out to make it a very versatile wine with a wide range of meat dishes. Remarkable price, too.

LYNDENHURST CABERNET SAUVIGNON SPOTTSWOODE ESTATE VINEYARD WINERY 2013 ($85)—At a reasonable 13.5% alcohol, this California Cabernet from a first-rate vintage is made from grapes on the Spottswoode Estate Vineyard in St. Helena as well as from grapes bought from other select growers. It’s got good spice, smells a bit of cedar and pine, and is made from 92% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Malbec, 2% Cabernet Franc, and 2% Petit Verdot, all of which add subtly to the complexity of the finished wine. Only a thick slab of steak will do for a big red wine of this stature.

PRESQ-UILLE CHARDONNAY SANTA MARIA VALLEY 2015 ($35)—The name means “almost an island,” a spot on the Gulf Coast favored by the Murphy Family, which owns this vineyard in Santa Maria Valley, California. (That favored spot was wiped out by Hurricane Katrina.) The generational owners aim for complexity in cool climate wines, and they make their Chardonnay in the Old World tradition of using native yeast fermentation, native malolactic conversion, sur lies aging and 13.5% alcohol, all of which promote the fruit while keeping an acidic brightness on the palate. The price is about what I think Chardonnays of this caliber should cost.

MARCO FELLUGA RUSSIZ SUPERIORE COLLIO CABERNET FRANC ($28)—The wines of Friuli certainly have respect, though perhaps not so much for the reds, but Marco Felluga—the fourth of five generations of the family involved—is among the pioneers and someone who knows that making a mid-bodied red of real refinement is a better bet than trying to make a blockbuster. The region is known more for its Cabernet Franc than Cabernet Sauvignon, and this is a fine example, with a delightful peppery flavor and vivid fruit with only 13% alcohol. With poultry, game or lamb, this makes a magnificent match.

ALFRED GRATIEN BRUT ROSÉ CHAMPAGNE non-vintage ($37-$40)—Alfred Gratien’s website goes a bit overboard in its description of this lovely Champagne—“The initial aroma is fruity (strawberries and red currants) and floral (peonies). Wheat, biscuit and crème fraiche notes are detectable, as are hints of more roasted flavours”—but it does have many notes and a charming bouquet in a pretty salmon pink color. The wine is made in the Grand Crus and Premier Crus districts in the heart of the Cȏte des Blancs region of Épernay, with each cru vinified separately. The house is known for the voluptuous quality of its Champagnes, and that certainly shines through in the fruit of this rosé.