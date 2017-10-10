What investors want start-ups to know about seeking funding?

It's a fact of the business landscape - startups and investors need each other. The investor is looking for businesses to get involved with, and the startup is looking for support and finance. So what do the investors themselves wish that startups knew about this relationship, and how can you maximise the chances of finding the investment that's right for you?

In this brief article, I explore what startups need to do to help themselves attract investment, and provide a straightforward overview of what investors are really looking for in a start-up before they are willing to part with their funds. I've tried to keep it practical and clearly, these are my views based on my experience!

Background

I spend a lot of time working with investors who regularly invest in UK start-ups, and their most frequently asked question is how to locate the next big thing that will deliver great returns and achieve all the businesses desired outcomes?

The vagueness with which an answer can be provided is a factor of the huge extent of the start-up landscape and how to ‘separate the wheat from the chaff’. This, however, is where it is incumbent upon the start-up to tell their story in a compelling, honest and sensible way. Standing out from the crowd is best delivered by understanding your investor community, your propositions and where they meet in the middle.

Finding investors to approach

Whether using equity crowdfunding, angel networks or even trawling LinkedIn for potential investors, the basics are all the same. Investors won’t just drop a ‘chunk of change’ in your venture. Many will want to get involved and help you with your plans. With this in mind, the inevitable starting point is to identify investors that are well suited to your specific plans. Things you want to consider before the approach include their areas of specialty, past successes, and even their personality.

Start by narrowing down a list of individuals, organisations or funding platforms known for their history of investing in your sector or speciality (or an adjacent field). At this point, read as many profiles and interviews with this person (or people) in order to learn about their personal approach to investment – this is where LinkedIn can be a useful tool.

If the potential investor seems like a whimsical, informal individual, this should inform your approach. Conversely, if they appear to be quite traditional and formal, you should adapt your pitch and proposal to match. Ideally, you are looking for a good fit built on genuine chemistry.

It is also important to utilise your networks and any mentorship opportunities that you have had in the past. If you can secure a personal reference or recommendation you are already ahead of the pack.

Remember – you don’t want to attract just anyone – the right team of investors can give your start-up a strong foundation and platform for growth and this will help to set you off on the right track. On the other hand, investors that are poorly matched to your project and personality can truly hamper your progress and often leads to a scenario where growth feels like “wading through treacle”.

Choosing the right investors to pursue

It is all too easy to fall into the trap of contacting everyone on your list. If this sounds a little desperate to you, think about the message this sends to an investor! Now that you have a list of potential investors that seem like a good fit for your business, it is time to narrow down the choices and select the few you want to contact.

Subject to how much investment you are seeking, you may want a diverse and well-rounded investment group. The more diverse your investors, the more advice and knowledge you can draw from in order to address your company’s challenges. Ideally, you should be thinking about a portfolio of investors that are from a varied set of backgrounds, with different experience and networks. Think also about their motivations; are they straightforward investors or tax motivated? An SEIS/EIS investment may be the last thing on their mind if they are not in need of the tax relief it offers!

You also want to gain the support of people who are friendly, positive and helpful. You are going to have business growth questions and need help along the way, and supportive investors can really help you to achieve success. If you are afraid to ask your investors for help you are less likely to gain the knowledge you need for your venture to be a success.

Making the initial approach – how to approach investors

When it comes to making the initial approach, the key is to be prepared. Preparation, preparation, preparation! Based on your initial selection process, you should have already done some research and know a little bit about your target investor’s history and successes, and now is the time to bolster this preparation.

Think about methods of contact. Are they the type of people who want you to write formally, or via LinkedIn, or even those who want you to be brave enough to put in a call? Do remember though, making an initial contact by way of a connection request on a platform such as LinkedIn followed immediately by a pitch for investment is likely to fail. Softly, softly is the order of the day – take time to build relationships and understand more about their motivations.

Investors are typically very successful people, particularly angel investors – and they have been in your position many times before. They know what it is like to have to approach an investor for much needed money, and they know just how anxious you might feel. They have been in your shoes!

That said, they receive many pitches from start-ups on a regular basis, and they know what a successful business plan looks like (and they have drafted many themselves in the past). Investors do not want to simply ‘give’ money away to companies and individuals who provide poor returns on investment.

The first thing you can do to assuage concerns is to arrive prepared and be ready to answer the following questions:

Do you have a solid management team? Do you have a profile of each, including a thorough CV and possibly even references?

Are your finances in good order, and do you have the paperwork to back up this assertion?

Do you have a detailed business plan that you can walk us through? Does it tell a compelling story of the commercial opportunity and your ability to exploit it? Does it acknowledge risks and challenges and help us to understand how you’ll deal with them? Does it engage with how and why you believe it will succeed? Do the financials stand close scrutiny?

Treat the initial approach like a first date or a job interview. You need to present your most professional image – this is the time to put your best foot forward. If you approach an investor without preparing for the above questions, you’re not going to make it to the next step.

Remember, this isn’t just about your current start-up. Blow this opportunity by appearing ill-prepared, and you might be destroying your chance to fund future endeavours as well.

Attracting investors to your unique start-up

Now that you have chosen the right investors for your business and made the initial approach, it is time to work on compelling them to choose your business over any others that may have piqued their interest. What can you do to attract them to your start-up over all of the others on the table?

Here are some key points that you should keep in mind at all times.

Communication is key - In today’s ‘always on’ and connected world, it can be tempting to dash off an email or a text message without much thought. When it comes to dealing with your potential investor, this could be a huge mistake. You want to mirror their style (i.e. match their tone, energy level and communication style) while always remaining professional. And remember to follow up calls and meetings with an email to summarise what was agreed.

- In today’s ‘always on’ and connected world, it can be tempting to dash off an email or a text message without much thought. When it comes to dealing with your potential investor, this could be a huge mistake. You want to mirror their style (i.e. match their tone, energy level and communication style) while always remaining professional. And remember to follow up calls and meetings with an email to summarise what was agreed. Prioritise their calls and emails - Investors should feel like they can call you at any time, and you will answer or call them right back. Make them the biggest priority in your life! Respond to all voicemails and text messages, and respond to all of their emails in a thoughtful and thorough way.

- Investors should feel like they can call you at any time, and you will answer or call them right back. Make them the biggest priority in your life! Respond to all voicemails and text messages, and respond to all of their emails in a thoughtful and thorough way. Honesty is always the best policy - When it comes to attracting your dream investors, you need to be completely truthful about your finances (in fact, being anything but truthful is fraud!). However, many start-ups think that they need to paint a glossy picture of their future projections in order to gain the funding that they need. This really is not the case. In fact, if you appear too optimistic, you are likely to shake your investor’s confidence in your business. Make cautious projections (or even some negative projections if that’s appropriate) in order to show your investor that you are realistic, honest and reliable. Remember – the old adage is “under-promise and over-deliver!”

- When it comes to attracting your dream investors, you need to be completely truthful about your finances (in fact, being anything but truthful is fraud!). However, many start-ups think that they need to paint a glossy picture of their future projections in order to gain the funding that they need. This really is not the case. In fact, if you appear too optimistic, you are likely to shake your investor’s confidence in your business. Make cautious projections (or even some negative projections if that’s appropriate) in order to show your investor that you are realistic, honest and reliable. Remember – the old adage is “under-promise and over-deliver!” Avoid declaring your opinion as fact – it is all too easy to be hugely passionate about your plans and their likely success and to be overly influenced by your own beliefs. Remember that ‘fact and logic’ play a role here in helping to present your plans in a professional and grounded way that recruits genuine interest.

– it is all too easy to be hugely passionate about your plans and their likely success and to be overly influenced by your own beliefs. Remember that ‘fact and logic’ play a role here in helping to present your plans in a professional and grounded way that recruits genuine interest. Listen, listen and listen again - Many investors feedback that they simply couldn’t get through despite sharing concerns, issues and improvement opportunities. Remember, two ears and one mouth – use them in that proportion.

Sealing the deal and securing the funding

Now that you have gained the interest of an investor (or a group of investors) it is time to seal the deal and gain the funding that you need. The final steps are important - never assume you have won them over until the cash is in the bank!

Start these steps early and continue to demonstrate them throughout the entire process.

Show them that you’re viable - Showing your investors that you are able to build and sustain a business successfully is going to boost their confidence in your plan. Even if your business success is modest, show it off at every chance. As an investor recently share with me, “I can assure you that this makes me feel much more confident that my money will not go down the drain”.

Showing your investors that you are able to build and sustain a business successfully is going to boost their confidence in your plan. Even if your business success is modest, show it off at every chance. As an investor recently share with me, “I can assure you that this makes me feel much more confident that my money will not go down the drain”. Show off your winning personality - You can have a great idea and a brilliant business plan, but if the chemistry is simply not there and your investors don’t like you, they will likely be turned off. Be engaging. Be friendly. Be positive (yet realistic). Be reliable. Show off all of the attributes that make you a friendly and likable person. It’s human nature for them to want to help you.

You can have a great idea and a brilliant business plan, but if the chemistry is simply not there and your investors don’t like you, they will likely be turned off. Be engaging. Be friendly. Be positive (yet realistic). Be reliable. Show off all of the attributes that make you a friendly and likable person. It’s human nature for them to want to help you. Keep an eye on the future and build strong relationships - Remember - this process isn’t stuck in one place and time! Each time you start this process with a potential investor, you are building a relationship that might help you in the future. Even if the investment doesn’t come to fruition this time around, making the process enjoyable for everyone could mean funding for a future project.