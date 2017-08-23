What Is A Dermaroller & What Are Its Benefits? Dermarolling 101

As time goes one, the variety of different skin and beauty techniques that arise (not to mention all the individual brands that come with them) can begin to sound a little far-fetched and even unnerving to those who are not necessarily up to date with current trends or techniques. But don’t fear! Technology is steadily improving the way we treat our skin and making high-quality, effective treatments much easier to acquire and invest in - which is a good thing overall.

So while there may be a great deal of options or choices available on the market, I’m going to focus on one in specific that has been making waves throughout the skin and beauty world, namely derma rolling or microneedling, as it’s otherwise known. Get in touch Benefits Of Derma Roller

But what exactly is micro needling? The technology has been around since 1995 when a theory was proposed (and proven) regarding the creation of small holes in the surface of the skin, without actually breaking the surface layer of the skin as a means of aiding the recovery of scars.

How could making holes in your face with a tiny needle (as daunting as that may sound) help with healing acne scars?

The answer is a lot more simple than most would think. When the skin is wounded, it sends an automatic response to your brain to produce collagen and elastin to the affected area in order to enable the recovery process.

However, these wounds are very small (known as micro injuries) and heal almost overnight - although one would generally use a mild anti-bacterial cream for a few days after the treatment as well as use a healthy amount of sunblock when going out into direct sunlight in order to avoid infection.

It is a painless treatment, and even though it may sound pretty bad - it’s usually over in 15 to 20 minutes anyway and certainly isn’t an uncomfortable sensation. It is usually advised that you wait a minimum of 6 weeks before the next treatment, as this will give your skin time to heal and recover properly - before the next set of punctures. As time has moved on, the technology surrounding this technique has become a lot cheaper and far more accessible than it was in the past. The advent of the derma roller, an inexpensive and simplified version of the previous form of the implement (which was otherwise sanctioned for use only by plastic surgeons and estheticians alike) has revitalized the practicality of this technique and put it in the spotlight again.

The internet is probably one of the first places that many of us will come into contact with most of the trends in society, whether they be in fashion, art or in this case skin and beauty. Taking a look at how many makeup tutorials have started promoting the use of a dermaroller for treating scars and serious cases of acne.

While this technique is pretty safe to use in the comfort of your own home - and most of us will be able to make use of it after simply watching a few video tutorials, using it to treat more serious cases could be something that’s best left to the professionals.

This may cost a little more, but they’re pros - they know what they’re doing, how to do it and generally have a wider selection of implements that are more suited to your skin issue anyway. If you suffer from particularly bad acne, and using a dermaroller hasn’t given you many positive results as of yet, it would probably be more advisable to consult a specialist.

Due to the somewhat ‘hardcore’ nature of this treatment, there’s always a small possibility that untreated skin (post-microneedling) could become infected which would only worsen your skin irritation or create more acne scars, rather than reduce existing ones.

Your skin is very sensitive after being punctured, even in the slightest amount, and it’s important that you know how to treat it so that it heals for the better as quickly as possible and gives you lasting results, rather than a series of skin-issues even worse than before. The devil’s really in the detail here, and this is why I’d always recommend opting for a professional treatment on your first attempt at microneedling.

A professional can give you step-by-step advice on how to treat your skin after a microneedling session and this is incredibly important if the treatment is to work for you in the long run. There are a lot of variables to consider that we plebeians generally tend to overlook or are simply ignorant of.