What is Driving Global Greening?

Yes, global green land biomass is increasing. There are three primary causes and one false meme. First, the primary causes.

Rural to urban migration - The rural poor, mostly subsistence farmers, have been abandoning their land for decades and moving to cities. They live in favelas and shanty towns and get enormously increased upward mobility choices. Their land, if arable, is consumed into industrial-scale agriculture and becomes much more efficient with more biomass associated with it. If their land is marginal, it goes green instead. And all of the non-arable and marginal land starts becoming green because the rural subsistence farmers aren’t harvesting every stick off of it to burn or eat.

The Green Revolution - Effective techniques and technologies for farming at scale have been spreading around the globe rapidly over the past fifty years. Strip mining the soil makes no sense in the context of major agricultural concerns. They invest in managing the soil. They reduce erosion. They add nutrients. They fertilize. They bring the best crop management techniques. Because it increases output year after year and makes them more money. And so agricultural land which was arable but poorly managed globally is increasingly fertile.

Reduction of deforestation - The rainforest in South America has seen massive increases in regulatory protection over the past thirty years. Where clear cutting it for crops and grazing was the norm thirty years ago, now it’s a much more protected environment. This has happened in multiple tropical and sub-tropical countries globally. Protecting the deep biomass reserves has borne fruit. Indonesia is still a problem with slash and burn creation of new palm oil plantations, but it’s one archipelago in a large world.

Now the false meme.

CO2 increases have nothing to do with greening - Climate change deniers like to point to the increases in CO2 as the reason for increases in green biomass. But CO2 is only one of the inhibiting factors. Temperature, sunlight, nutrients and especially the right amount of water are equally or more important, and especially water supplies have been increasingly variable over the past couple of decades. CO2 increases in the atmosphere are not making things green.

Global greening is excellent, and it’s related to urbanization, better agricultural practices and not destroying the green we have.