A pure and pristine world where we all live in harmony, and where children and adults are happy and joyful, filled with love and peace – is this possible? Or is it just the random musings of an idle mind? Well, we can get there, and the answer lies in “Hearticulture.”

So, what is Hearticulture?

Hearticulture is a culture, based on the heart!

In general, culture defines ideas, customs, and social behaviour of a group of people. Culture is what defines a society. If a society is based on the culture of hearts, life is lived from the heart, where the heart is given its rightful place, at the centre of our being.

What are the qualities, we can say, are attributed to Hearticulture?

The generosity of the heart is the most significant quality we observe. Differences are accepted very easily. Generosity is not just about sharing our possessions; it also means how well we embrace each other’s differences. So when we become generous and forgiving of others, of their mistakes, of our own mistakes, and rise above these differences, our hearts become pure. In this state of being compassionate and forgiving, all the while, not even being aware of the need to be rewarded for such a purpose, our hearts grow more generously in Hearticulture.

Humility too finds a beautiful place in Hearticulture, as it is the right thing to be humble with our loved ones. However it is also very difficult to be so, with those closest to us, as we take them for granted. We expect a lot, before accepting them as they are. When we are humble and accepting, and open our hearts, we do not need respect and honour from anyone, including our own.

The modern day saint, Shri Ram Chandra of Shahjahanpur gave a very beautiful message in 1982. He said, “We are all brethren connected intellectually, morally and spiritually – the main goal of human life. This and that have gone now. There remains the purity alone in all His work and environment which weaves the spiritual destiny of people with the Ultimate.”

This lies at the crux of a society and community based on the values of the heart. The heart alone connects us, and in Hearticulture we feel this automatically. When we respond to the world as ‘we’ instead of ‘I’ there is no separation, nor blame. There is no desire to create conflict. There is only ‘love.’ Now differences are viewed not as conflicting, but they bring about evolutionary changes and expand one’s vision to help growth and evolution.

In Hearticulture we also notice the subtlety and tenderness in the way we communicate. Ram Chandra of Fatehgarh shared the spiritual principles of communication as follows:

Let the flow of your conversation be a current that is even and in tune with the current of Reality. In this way, you will touch the hearts of those people listening. How? Remove all sharpness, so that your speech doesn’t carry any kind of weight, like a current of still air.

Let it be soft, cultured, smooth and balanced. A person whose tongue is cultured and polite has a large, pure and noble heart.

Be free of anger and free of emotional outbursts in speech. The heart is so tender that it begins to wilt even with the slightest disturbance.

The purity and lightness of our heart, helps us to listen to it with clarity and confidence. We make our decisions with courage and the wisdom from within.

Heartfulness meditation plays an important role for the advent of Hearticulture in our lives. The ancient Raja Yoga practice of meditation, made simpler and easy for the modern man to follow, helps in this opening of the hearts. A regular practice of meditation instils trust in Nature’s bounteousness and we are guided from within to take the right step in the right direction, and make wise decisions.

Do we never go wrong? We are human, after all!