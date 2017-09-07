What Is It Like to Work on Self-Driving Cars?

What is a typical day like working on a self driving car as a full-time job? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Zeeshan Zia, Ph.D. in Computer Vision & Machine Learning, on Quora:

I work as a research scientist on autonomous vehicles, researching problems related to 3D object localization and SLAM. Apart from research, I am also responsible for creating production quality code that our product team can test and integrate.

Most of my typical day looks like any other software engineer or data scientist’s work day: hacking code, analyzing results on pre-recorded datasets, talking to colleagues about the code we have committed. For instance, two problems I am working on these days are getting precise and smooth (that don’t vary a lot from frame to frame) orientation estimates for other cars on the road as seen from a passive camera, and on trying to squeeze our entire software stack on limited mobile computational platforms. A close collaborator of mine, whom I talk daily with, is trying to get rid of all the bugs introduced during our massive parallelization sprints.

Every other day, somebody will point me to some new paper that appeared on arXiv and I might invest an hour going through it. Once every few days, I’ll meet colleagues to discuss progress on the sub-system we are responsible for, brainstorm new ideas if we’re stuck on something. Sometimes we’ll just sit down to discuss an exciting idea that some of us might have stumbled upon and see if it might turn into something that solves one of our problems. For instance, I just finished the following paper yesterday evening; and I brainstormed the possibility of replacing our heavily engineered visual odometry system with a lighter one based on deep learning.

During summers, we get interns (usually final year PhD students), and I’ll be meeting them every couple of days for a few hours, discussing results, brainstorming on a white board. Last year, I was collaborating with two, so it took 1–2 hours almost every day.

Around two weeks before major conference deadlines, we will start writing papers perhaps spending a few hours every day. I would usually have two such deadlines every year. We submitted the following paper just two months back for such a deadline. Its the first paper I know which talks about efficiently estimating precise 3D structure of objects (e.g. cars) in an image.

Usually about half of my immediate team goes out for lunch together, where we’d often discuss Silicon Valley gossip or any new exciting paper we stumbled upon.

I also have to keep tabs on our “labelers” ensuring they are labeling previously recorded data with high enough quality, and feed them more data when they are done with a previous batch. Labeled data is important for supervised machine learning algorithms which are needed for many of the modules in an autonomous vehicle.

Every couple of months, we’ll have a delivery deadline for the relevant business unit in our parent company, and I’ll have to spend a week or so cleaning up code, perhaps re-installing it on a clean machine, running formal evaluations (benchmarking), updating documentation and sending it over.

Two to three times a year, I will visit one of the major computer vision or robotics conferences that last around a week. There I might talk to former colleagues and friends, try to get to know some new people, do a bit of tourism, as well as skim through the more interesting papers.

Even rarely, I will be interviewing prospective interns/permanent candidates, customizing and ordering hardware, giving demos to senior management.

No, I don’t drive around in a “self-driving” car all day though! The vast majority of my typical workdays are spent working on pre-recorded data.