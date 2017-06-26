Why is it such an important issue today?

Leaky gut syndrome is pandemic. That means most of the people in this country have leaky gut syndrome; a lot of them you don't know it. What is leaky gut syndrome and how can I tell what it is? First of all, leaky gut syndrome is a condition where damage is created to the small intestinal lining and the stomach and we have feces that's in our intestine, undigested foods, we have bacteria, good and bad. We have all of what is in what we call our brown river that is leaking into the red river, which is where our blood supply is, into our blood, and this creates havoc in the internal part of our body. In other words, our immune system goes berserk.

So what does leaky gut syndrome, in essence, cause? We mentioned chronic disease, that's heart disease, that's cancer - those are the two biggest killers in this country. All autoimmune diseases, virtually all of them, have a direct tie-in to leaky gut syndrome. That means diabetes, asthma, it means COPD, it means MS, lupus, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and we even get into skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are directly tied into leaky gut syndrome. And, especially if we take a look at degenerative, age-related conditions are directly tied into leaky gut syndrome. So if we're really going to do something about the issues of health in our modern society, we have to be able to prevent and treat leaky gut syndrome and that's what we're here to talk about today.

What causes leaky gut syndrome in the first place?

Well, Jackie, that's a great question because the causes of leaky gut syndrome are basically... They're endemic in our society; we can't escape them. So let's go through a few of them. The CDC, Center for Disease Control, a few weeks ago came out with a study that they had published that over half of the adult in our country are consistently and daily taking pain medications. We know that that causes holes in our stomach - it's all over the ads. And so, if you're taking pain medications, you have leaky gut syndrome.

The other things that cause leaky gut syndrome or acerbate them are gluten. Gluten doesn't cause leaky gut, but it makes it worse. Food allergies are a direct symptom of leaky gut, as I mentioned, but eating foods that you're allergic to will make leaky gut worse. Alcoholic beverages cause leaky gut syndrome, acidic beverages especially, very acidic sodas and coffee et cetera, on an excessive basis, cause leaky gut. Cortisols and prescriptions that normally are prescribed to treat gastrointestinal pain and injury cause leaky gut syndrome. Other prescription drugs cause leaky gut syndrome. Antibiotics are the primary cause of leaky gut syndrome, so whenever you take a prescription for antibiotics or, excuse me, in our country, whenever you go out to a restaurant and eat meats or seafood, they're laced with antibiotics because the animals are fed antibiotics in the process of finishing off the development of our food supplies. Our water is laced with antibiotics and pharmacological drugs that cause leaky gut syndrome. So it's practically impossible to escape it. It's estimated that over 80% of our population has leaky gut syndrome.

So how can we stop leaky gut syndrome?

Well, that's great question, Jackie. Leaky gut syndrome, first of all, hadn't been recognized until the last decade. Our understanding of it is very modern and its causes, but the answer to this is as ancient as our species going back a hundred million years. All mammals, humans, whether you're a mouse, a man, or you're a dog, are all born with immature stomachs and GI systems and this is not an evolutionary quirk or mistake; it's on purpose. It's so that the very first substance that you obtain from your mother's breast after your birth is called colostrum, and that's a pre-milk substance, is designed to go in and do a couple of things. First of all, it transfers immunity to every disease that your mother came into an encounter with in her lifetime. That's a very special attribute that's only available to us and our species. And number two, there's a problem associated with this. If those holes and the maturity of the GI system doesn't take place quickly, then when milk comes in, it crosses into the bloodstream and the immune system goes berserk. So colostrum was designed by nature, and throughout all of that evolutionary time, to contain skin growth hormones that heal and close the holes in our gastrointestinal tract.

Now we also know this because, through clinical studies that have been done on animals and on humans, where we compared excessive hydrochloric acid, for example, so we could look at the effects of what acid does to the stomach in damage, and we found that, not only did colostrum prevent the damage, but it actually healed existing damage. And let's take it one step further, it grew the villi in the intestine, where we absorb our nutrition, but the surface area grew by almost 20%. Repeated the study in humans, where we were taking a look at what pain medications do to the gastrointestinal tract, and which all of us know causes stomach bleeding and stomach pain and damage to our GI tract. So in looking at what that was doing to humans, colostrum not only prevented that damage, but it healed existing damage and, again, it increased the ability for us to absorb our nutrients in a better fashion. So colostrum is the only clinical substance in the world that is designed by nature, and ever discovered, that will prevent and heal leaky gut.

So if we know that colostrum is a solution, what's important to know before we purchase colostrum?

Well, first of all, you're not an infant anymore and we don't want human colostrum - you can't get it. So where are we going to get colostrum? We're going to have to get this from dairy cows and, fortunately, the cow's colostrum has been proven to be 100% bioidentical to human. But in order to have colostrum do the job, it has to have the growth factors all intact and all of the immuno factors, and there's only one company in the world that has built a plant that processes the colostrum in a manner that all of these are there in its end product and that tests for these to prove it and standardizes these and puts it on its label that it's standardized at pharmaceutical grade levels, and that's Sovereign Laboratories. And secondarily, it's important to have a liposomal delivery system of colostrum, otherwise the colostrum is just digested and it's destroyed in an adult. And so liposomal delivery allows colostrum to be protected during ingestion, delivers it into the bloodstream and all the way down to the cellular level. So you can't buy this product in the health food stores; you have to get it directly from Sovereign Laboratories.

Are health practitioners aware of colostrum and its benefits?

Health practitioners throughout the ages have been aware of colostrum, but not recently. Ayurvedic medicine in India has talked about colostrum and it's one of its most important and critical healing components from an immune standpoint. And it's so important that that's why the cow became considered a God, a deity, in India. We used, in modern medicine, in Western Medicine, used colostrum from the cow, sheeps, or goats et cetera, to treat immune problems prior to the invention of penicillin and other antibiotics and then it kind of got set aside. Colostrum is becoming more important today because we're running out of antibiotics and super bugs are creating deaths in the millions on a worldwide basis and bringing colostrum back in for immune treatments is critical if we're going to survive where we're headed. But it's also important, and we're talking about leaky gut syndrome, which is the primary cause of chronic disease, as something that the Center for Nutritional Research had developed the research on and we're teaching physicians all over the world. So that's our mission is to bring back the message of our most ancient healer of life.

So it sounds like everyone could benefit from taking colostrum.