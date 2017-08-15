What is Long Form Content and Why Does Your Business Need It?

In the digital era when content is plentiful and the average user has a shrinking attention span, why go long?

It’s true that the humans have never been busier or easier to distract, and conventional thinking in advertising and marketing says shorter is better. But there really is more to it than that, and no matter what you happen to be selling, long form, information-rich content is still a highly desirable way to attract and convert.

Lengthier material in the form of writing longer than a page, audio or video longer than 30 seconds –these are reliable ways to draw the right kind of attention. In fact, if you look at those dicier memes, vines, and other short form content, often they are simply arrows to point your reader back to that long form. The meatier you get: case studies, white papers, e-books, guides, short films, podcasts, etc., the more you potential for ongoing engagement.

The beauty of long form is that you take the viewer, listener, and reader on a journey. Take a music video, for example. It’s catchy, tells a story, and moves the viewer from one place to another with its atmosphere and message. By the time your audience gets to the product reveal, they get a satori moment: wow, that was impressive. And it was an ad! Rather than feeling manipulated, it’s like the brand provided an experience.

Writing works in a similar way, where an article, case study, or guide educates the reader and illustrates trustworthiness precisely by minimizing the sell piece. It’s an aside: “by the way, you can learn more about our products here.”

Short form content has its place, often ideal for striking, visual content or short, compelling posts that quickly convey your message. For certain markets, blogs and sites, posting short content multiple times per day can generate large amounts of organic search traffic in a short period of time.So it’s good to have both.

The data shows that long form content is beneficial for SEO and can lead to increased conversions. A study conducted by SerpIQ looked at top ranking queries and found that they averaged over 2k. It’s not just that more words means higher ranking, it also means that users spend more time on the site, share more often and if you present them with added value, they will come back.

When and How to Use Short Form Content Successfully

It is important to note that quality is paramount here, even if you are posting a lot, don’t sacrifice quantity for quality. Some quick suggestions:

Create content you would read yourself

Include actions that generate real value

Make your content 1,200 words or longer

Tell a captivating story

Don’t sell, focus on brand awareness

Employ imagery and thoughtful design

Don’t expect organic hits to be easy or quick

Cement your voice and brand.

It’s an opportunity to talk to your users within the context of your own authority and industry expertise. You become a source and elicit responses from influencers because you have an idea to promote.

Long form has traction, even on platforms build for short form. For example, LinkedIn and Twitter are both great spaces to promote heavyweight content.

A powerful person-to-person tool.

It’s not just online that counts, videos, books and podcasts really work some magic with the in-person experience. You’ve got a conversation piece, and that beats a business card any day. It’s important to keep your business relationships fresh and long-form content gives you a great excuse to stay in touch with and solicit feedback from the right people.