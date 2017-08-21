What is Oil and Gas Royalties: where do they come from and where are they going?

Royalties are payments made by companies that extract non-renewable natural resources, such as oil, coal, natural gas, minerals, and gold, among others. The payments that are received by individuals as a result of the production of these companies, the royalties often average between 12.5 and 25 percent of the value generated by each project.

Oil and gas royalties

The oil and gas royalty is an economic consideration established by contract whereby the holders of oil and gas leases are obliged to pay individuals on a monthly basis for the right to explore for hydrocarbons, namely oil and gas across the United States.

In the case of oil and gas royalties payments made by companies to individuals for the oil and gas extracted on land where they own mineral rights. With a royalty, owners of the resource—in this case, individuals that inherited it—collect a share of the profits based on the value or volume of the oil and gas extracted. On taxpayer-owned federal lands such as those managed by the U.S. Forest Service and BLM, oil and gas companies pay royalties to the U.S. Treasury, making royalties one of the federal government’s largest nontax sources of revenue. With the exception of Alaska, the revenue is split with about half going to the Treasury and half going to the state where the federal lease is located. While all taxpayers have a financial interest in ensuring that royalties on federal lands deliver a fair return, oil and gas producing states—primarily those concentrated in the West—have a particular high stake, as this money goes to fund schools, roads, and other priorities.

Currently, the federal government charges a royalty of only 12.5 percent on oil and gas extracted from public land. This rate has not been updated since 1920; since then, technological advances and changing markets have made oil and gas extraction more efficient and much more lucrative. In 2014, the big five oil companies—BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, and Shell—made $90 billion in profits.

Where do royalties come from and where are they going?

These resources, which do not come from the exploration and drilling of oil wells, are delivered to the departments and municipalities in two ways: first by direct royalties that benefit directly to these districts where the deposits and the corresponding ports are located where these products are processed. The others are the Indirect Royalties, those that contribute to all municipalities and departments that are not producers, by means of exposing priority projects for local Development Plans.

It is assumed that the first to benefit from these resources are local authorities of producing municipalities, according to data released by some countries government, about 70 percent are mainly focused on the departments of the countries, and are about 1.7 billion dollars annually generated by this concept.

The royalties must be destined to satisfy the primordial needs of the communities in matters of health, education, road infrastructure, sewers, among others. Although it is not unknown that many of these monies are mismanaged, it has been appreciated that these contributions have contributed positively to the development and positioning of various regions of the country, although not in the way expected, because even great need is , Paradoxically in the places that these companies have more presence.