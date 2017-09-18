What is philanthropic investing? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Stacy Donohue, Investment Partner, Omidyar Network, on Quora:

At Omidyar Network, being a philanthropic investment firm means that we are able to deploy capital to both for-profit and non-profit entities that have a social impact mission. We use the widest possible range of tools to use in the pursuit of our mission to create opportunity for individuals to improve their lives, and the lives of their family, their community and society.

We are looking to fund solutions to problems that have the potential to impact millions of lives, and that funding can take many different forms. We call this our flexible capital or “problem first, tool second” approach.

In addition to providing financial capital (in the form of equity to for-profits and grants to non-profits, as well as a variety of hybrid instruments), our philanthropic investing approach includes providing other forms of direct support to our investees, and the sectors they operate within, to help them scale and succeed.

We provide “human capital” — which can range from guidance as a Board member of an organization, to helping recruit top talent to our investees — as well as “intellectual capital” — providing research, learning methodologies and other tools to support our investees and the overall sectors in which we invest — including Education, Financial Inclusion, Property Rights, and Governance & Citizen Engagement. As an example of our intellectual capital approach in the field of civic tech, please see the report Engines of Change: What Civic Tech Can Learn From Social Movements.