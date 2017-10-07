What is Your Business Karma?

Entrepreneurial Success Starts (and Ends) with a Positive Outlook & Community Engagement

No entrepreneur can possibly be successful if they are filled with negativity and are solely focused on their own success. Let’s say that another way to truly drive home the point… entrepreneurial success is absolutely dependent upon a person’s ability to drown out the negative and focus on following a more positive path, regardless of the situation in which they find themselves.

Think about it. Some of the most successful people, whether in business, medicine, the arts, politics or any other profession, find their inspiration and drive through positive visualization. Knowing exactly what you want from life, or in this instance, from a business or philanthropic venture, will keep you focused on a positive outcome. Don’t let your own thoughts and attitudes be a barrier to success.

Set yourself up for good Business Karma

The reality is that when you’re an entrepreneur, you want to keep a positive frame of mind. You cannot allow negativity to truly enter into your mind. That doesn’t mean that you have to smile at every bad thing that happens, but you do have to wake up every day with a positive attitude.

One way to live more positively is to nurturea philanthropic mindset. At the end of the day take a minute to truly look at what you gave back to others, either in business, or in your personal life. Here’s a concept that will serve you well, even if it seems counterintuitive to those striving for success… give more than you take.

At the end of the day, you have to weigh the potential impact of spending time and energy on something that may not directly impact your financial success, but will definitely impact your Business Karma.

Nobody is perfect and there will always be setbacks that might veer you off course; however, It’s how you recover from those moments that ultimately determine your success. Here are eight tips to remain positive and involved:

1. Surround yourself with family and friends – they are your anchor

2. Keep focused on your end game – having a strong sense of purpose keeps you motivated

3. Find your passion and give back to your community – the time away from your business will not seem like a sacrifice if you find something you love

4. Remove negative influences from your life

5. Set short-term and long-term benchmarks – ongoing regular success in the short term will motivate the drive you need to achieve your long-term goals

6. Schedule your time wisely to allow for outside interests – book unbreakable appointments with yourself

7. Look for small opportunities that give you the opportunity to make a difference

8. Spend time with family (yes, we added this twice… it’s that important)