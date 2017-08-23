What It Does and Does NOT Take To Actually Change Your Life (Not Just Post About It On Social Media!)

The books. The Instagram quotes. The cliche mugs and magnets you buy your friends touting the laurels of the journey and the strength and blah blah blah.

We’ve all got em. We’re all searching. We’d all like to believe that that’s all it takes.

But you and I both know that’s not how it works.

Whether you are a full woowoo lover and have your pocket size vision board as your screen saver or you are more inclined to time block and bullet point your way through goal setting and achievement while blasting The Eye of The Tiger...it’s all really the same at the end of the day.

(And even at the beginning of the day to you 5am Miracle Morning aficionados!)

I tried both ways. All ways in fact.

For a long time, I just thought my change odometer was broken and I would just keep ending up in the same place regardless of what I tried to do. Or fake to do, I should say.

Let me rewind a bit.

10 years of coming home to myself and I’ve picked up a tip or two. (Like how I make like it magically happens? NOT!)

First let me tell you what it does NOT take to change:

1. Judgement.

Your own about yourself, your measuring stick against others, and especially the ‘they’ out there judging you.

No. Just no.

When you give yourself the respect and space to mess up, to be vulnerable, to test your limits and to find out what you are made of instead of being someone else’s victim or martyr?

You have a fighting chance.

But until you put that stick down that you beat yourself with, you are just going to spin those wheels in place.

2. A finite picture of what ‘it’ needs to look like.

‘It’ being yourself, your relationships, your business....your ANYTHING.

Goals are great- have huge scary goals but also learn how to let the outcome GO.

Every time you decide you need to control how and what happens, you take serendipity and possibility away.

You then have blinders on to experiences, chances people and things that could potentially be even better and bolder than the set destination you decided on.

Being on control of yourself is far different than trying TO control your life. The former is empowering the latter is disastrous!

3. Comparing every Tom, Dick and Harry.

Comparision-itis will kill every dream you have. Bold but true.

Your ideas come from YOU. What you see around you, your unique spin on things and what you see missing out there.

Those ideas need to marinate and grow in YOUR petri dish.

Not by changing them daily (or hourly!) to match or fit the latest fad or guru’s plan.

If you focus on what everyone else is doing and being, you blend into the crowd and muddy your mind and heart with opinions and fake facts that do not help you grow and ship your brilliance!

Am I saying you will always strike gold? No idea- we will have to wait and see, don’t we?

It’s faster to get something wrong and tweak it once it’s alive than to sit and let those dreams mold. Speaking from experience, of course!

Ok with those out of the way, what WILL change your life then?

Glad you asked!

1. THE DECISION

Note I said decision and NOT declarations.

No more of that fluffy- this is my time! This is my chance! Watch me now!

Not because they aren’t lovely- but because they are for other people- NOT for yourself.

Make the commitment the decision, the choice to choose your future over your past.

Your fulfillment over your fear.

In the quiet moments when you aren’t sure if you ca really change- lean on that decision. That you make for only you.

2. THE ENVIRONMENT

All it takes for a seed to grow is the right soil and sun. I say ‘all’ facetiously because that seed will just end up under someone’s shoe if it’s NOT in the right place.

So to with your change and growth.

The right people, the right support, the right energy, the right focused attention- literally anything is possible.

Without those? Hamster wheel destiny baby!

Who are you surrounding yourself with? What are you doing with your time? What are you filling your heart, heart and body with?

It’s so easy to be complacent and call it a life.

You wouldn’t be reading this if mediocrity was your goal.

3. YOUR CURIOSITY

This one may seem like a strange one to you, which I totally get.

But without your ability to see past your current view, there’s no way for you to change it.

Turning the cube to another side, asking yourself different what if questions, unbelieving what you think you know are the ONLY ways to crank your mind open to new ways...which leads to new action...which creates new results.

How curious can you be about something new you want to learn? How differently can you picture your world, relationships, career? How much can you shock yourself with your capabilities?

Capture that wonderment you had as a child when walking down the street became a circus performer walking a tightrope, when a box became a spaceship, when your throw of a ball was the winning pitch of the World Series.

So stop making lists, spinning your wheels and pretending you are different when nothing has shifted inside.

START INSIDE. Work outwards.

What have you tried that got you stuck?