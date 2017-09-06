What It Is Like to Take an Overnight Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles by Sleeper Bus

Last night, I boarded Cabin, a double decker bus of private capsules, in the Bay Area, and later this morning I will disembark, after removing an eyeshade and earplugs, near the beaches of Southern California. At the moment, I am writing from inside my own “pod,” with its sci-fi connotations, having drawn the curtain and connected via wifi (free!), as we wind down backroads in what is advertised as bliss. I expect to doze off very soon.

The start-up, originally called Sleep Bus, has tried to generate the buzz associated with high-tech gadgets, even though it is offering what was available, albeit less comfortably, before it showed up on the scene. You book online, and a reminder arrives via email with the details. You are encouraged to imagine yourself meandering through the countryside, because the course — slightly longer than a straight line — has been mapped for eight hour’s rest.

As with the first time trying out anything, especially if the event begins at 11pm, it is exciting. The objective assessment would be that it is pleasant. That is contrary to the standard image. You don’t usually picture, if you picture it at all, boarding a bus in the dark as any type of thrill you would wish to have.

Thanks to the vibe of being an early adopter, however, there is that sense of visiting a club before it is discovered. When it is shiny and new, even a bus has a certain glamour. I suppose this is as luxurious as a bus gets, unless you are touring with a rock band.

Other than the claustrophobic, I’m not sure who would not like this ground version of the red-eye flight. There is a restroom; there is even melatonin. Food and drink are not allowed, nor weapons. The sole attendant offers a reading light. The majority of passengers seem to be tourists. One fellow announced to his companion a moment ago that he was about to brush his teeth. Their chit chat is the same as it would be on an airplane.

The price is better than competitive if you factor in a hotel room at either end, which is a fair means to measure. The compartment, one of 24, was adequate for me at 5 feet 9 inches to put a laptop computer in front of me and type while propped up on my elbows, but not tall enough to sit up. When the guy across the aisle was standing up, I was pinned in. The enclosure is only the fabric you draw across the length of the space. Privacy is not great. There is an individual air vent. Shoe bags are provided. There are two grounded outlets with two USB charging plugs. A shade slides across the window. If for some reason you would rather be social, there is a common area where you could sit.

This is the future. I do not mean buses. I mean transportation options that enable you to sleep — or relax or work or whatever. You can do that on a plane or train, but most of us do not use a plane or train for commuting or spontaneous trips. High-speed rail eventually will, or should, render a sleep bus obsolete. Until then, Cabin is about as effortless as it could be.

But this mode of transit is a preview of the forthcoming world filled with autonomous vehicles. The car will be a living room and bedroom. You’ll schedule a dinner party in Los Angeles, leaving San Francisco in the morning, putting in a full day at the virtual office en route. I plan to. The real genius of the sleeper bus is not the sleeper bus, even with its amenities. It is the concept, the realization that for most people most of the time, not behind the wheel of a sports car or on a motorcycle, it is not the journey that matters but the destination. If we cannot teleport ourselves, then the next best thing is to wake up already there as if by magic.

The service is based on another straightforward insight: what looked as if it was a commodity providing low margins can be upgraded profitably (well, not if it’s a juice machine that does what hands can do). For generations, the bus in America has been stigmatized. It is for people who cannot afford to choose: in the movie Speed, the female protagonist (played by Sandra Bullock) is obliged to explain that her car is in the shop, so she must use this last resourt to get around. The Chinatown lines which originated on the East Coast a generation ago, originally shuttling between Washington, D.C. and New York City, run by and initially catering to primarily Asian immigrants demonstrated it was possible to increase quality but simultaneously decrease price.

The investors in Cabin probably would prefer it not be compared to the common bus. In our era of us versus them, even the bicycle has become divisive: bike share is regarded as reserved for yuppies, out of reach of ordinary folks, despite its actual affordability. The truth is that I have always relied on buses. I'm ticked off, democratically but discreetly, when people exclaim, "Oh, you ride the bus?” as if to say either they perceive me as too much of a snob to do so or they themselves would not want to be seen swiping a fare card as they climbed on.

The ability to abstract is crucial to innovation. Much of what we buy and sell is intangible. Yet even what appears concrete, manifestly mechanical, contains an idea. To extract and distill it allows improvements that are more than incremental: the newspaper is a nexus for writers, readers, and advertisers, not the broadsheet itself opened over the breakfast table.