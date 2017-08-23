What It Truly Takes to Become a Pilot

What are the requirements to become a pilot? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Tom Farrier, Retired USAF rescue helicopter pilot; current aviation safety contractor (UAS), on Quora:

Pilot requirements are totally dependent on who is doing the training, where, and for what purpose.

About the only thing that most paths to flying have in common is that they have formal medical requirements — some of which may or may not be capable of being waived. Otherwise, if you are medically qualified to fly, most likely you can find a flying school in almost any country in the world to teach you. The challenge then is not so much becoming a pilot as finding a job as a pilot

Military training programs usually have a maximum age for applicants, simply because they don’t want to spend a lot of money training pilots who won’t be able to give them a lot of flying in return. Most countries have maximum ages established for airline pilots, although pilots flying cargo or charter operations often are allowed to keep flying as long as they’re medically fit to do so.

I generally recommend to anyone who asks me that they have a specific kind of flying in mind that interests them, and then that they talk to people who fly in that particular aviation sector. For people who are pretty sure they want to fly but have no experience, I suggest they buy an orientation flight or a couple of lessons in a small plane to see if they really enjoy the experience (and can keep up with what’s happening around them).

For people with their hearts set on becoming a pilot, I recommend either (a) trying to get into a military flying training program, since they pay for the training, or (b) finding an aviation school that actually offers college credits and post-education job placement assistance, and that has a proven record of helping its graduates find permanent employment. In Europe in particular, there are a number of such programs that have formal relationships with major air carriers who help them shape their curricula to the carrier’s needs and then hire (at least provisionally) graduates who already understand their company culture, standard operating procedures, etc.