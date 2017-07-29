What It Was Like When My Firstborn Child Came Out as Transgender

As a parent, what was it like to find out your child is transgender? originally appeared on Quora- the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I thought this chat was going to be like any other chat. My son said “Mom, I have something I want to talk to you about”. I assumed perhaps he wanted to buy a new video game. Or perhaps he was going to tell me about something interesting that happened at school. But that wasn’t what he said. Instead it was “I think I want to be a girl.”

I stared at him, and my mind started to swirl with a hundred questions all at once. I forced my face to remain serene as I started to ask them one by one. “When did you start thinking about this?” I wanted to make sure that my questions were completely non-judgmental sounding so that he would feel comfortable talking with me. He sat down next to me on the couch.

“Off and on over 7 years. Last month I bought some clothes and took some pictures” he said. My mind started to wonder if perhaps he was confusing being a crossdresser with being transgender. I wanted to clarify so I asked, “Have you talked about this with your therapist?” He said “No.” I was the first person he told.

The questions in my mind were a mish mash of curiosity, and reality. How are you going to get a job? How are you going to have children? How are you going to walk outside dressed as a girl and deal with the backlash? I started to feel scared for him. I was looking into the future and it wasn’t looking bright. All I could see were obstacles that he would have to overcome. We talked for an hour or so and left the conversation at the “We will talk about this more later…” stage.

Well, the cat was out of the bag. I couldn’t keep the news in so I shared it with his father and brothers. I was a bit shocked when his closest brother hopped in his car and drove 6 hours to have a chat with him. He wanted to tell him face to face that he approved, that he still loved him. I mean her. Her. Her. By this time the pronoun change had started and I was having trouble getting on board. Because well, she still looked like a he. Sounded like a he. I mean, he was my son. The first of 3. But now he was my daughter. I mean she was my daughter. It wasn’t that I was confused; it just seemed to be easier for his brothers and friends to accept than it was for me. Accept isn’t the right word. I accepted from the first second. Change my thinking, the words in my head. That’s more accurate.

In my mind were all of these memories. His birth of course. His childhood, his favorite toys, movies, friends, all of it male oriented. There was never any indication at any point that things were not as they appeared. Now his father that was another story. It wasn’t that he wasn’t accepting more that he wasn’t exactly convinced. You see, my son had a history of coming up with ideas, following them with fervor and then dropping them as if they meant nothing. How could we know if this was like that?

He showed me the clothing he purchased, she, she, she, sorry… and I immediately told HER that the sizes were wrong and explained how female sizing worked. I said, “Let’s go shopping!” What mother doesn’t want to go clothes shopping with her daughter? We went and I pointed out the different sections: teens, womens… and we tried to find the right size. The right style. She didn’t like anything I was picking. Too girly. Didn’t like flowers, didn’t like silky, shiny, frilly, feminine. Well, what do you mean? “I don’t want to look fake. I don’t want to look like a slut. I want to feel comfortable, like me.” Well, alrighty then.

There were many days spent in dressing rooms, finding a bra that fit just right, not too big, not too tight. Pants that would hide what needed to be hidden but were comfy as well, and the hardest, shirts that were definitely not male, yet not overly female. I felt we were focusing on the outside because everything on the inside was still so unknown.

One night she came out dressed in her new outfit. She had been letting her hair grow out for over a year, (I thought ‘he’ just wanted to look like a hippy) and she wore it in a ponytail. She wanted to go to a restaurant, and perhaps walk around a store. My stomach clenched. This would be her very first time outside of the house dressed as a girl on her own. What if something bad happened? What if someone tried to hurt her? I sat at home and impatiently waited for her to return. She had dinner at IHOP. She said that she could hear the waitresses behind her giggling. I was outraged, but mostly concerned. “How did that make you feel?” I asked. I was worried she would be discouraged. Luckily she wasn’t. She said she didn’t care.

She also didn’t care about the looks she got at Wal-Mart. She just walked, browsed through the girl’s clothes and drove back home. Just another day in the life. Her new life. The way she would be living for the rest of her life. I felt sorry for her. I wanted to protect her. But I couldn’t. Each and every step she took forward was walking towards her new life and farther away from her old life.

It was time to pick out a name. I printed a list of popular girl names and we started at A. About 5 names down the list she pointed and said, “That one! I love that one!” But, but, what about the B’s and C’s? You can’t just look at 5 and arbitrarily pick out the first one you like. This is an important decision! I spent months picking out your name! “But I love that name! I want you to call me that from now on.” Heavy sigh. “OK, but can I pick out the middle name at least?” Yeah, sure, whatever.

She brought up the subject with her therapist but she could tell he wasn’t overly enthusiastic. I said we need to find you a transgender therapist. It took awhile since we don’t live in a large city, but we found a great one. It really made a difference. She knew about all of the challenges that would be coming up. Both socially and physically. Several months went by with her new therapist before she was able to start on hormone therapy.

We decided to start a daily blog from day 1 of taking the hormones. ( MTF Journey ) There was the first day, the second day, the third day, the first week, the second week, the first month, time just seemed to fly. Little boobs started to grow. Personality started to change. We started to grow closer. I had a daughter! OMG I have a daughter!

Her hair was styled and highlighted. Eyebrows were waxed. Leg hair was removed. Later on, electrolysis was started, voice therapy began. It was an ongoing process that years later seems it will never end. But each new thing is one step closer to being who she wants to be.

One of my original fears was what was going to happen as far as getting a job. Before everything started he was a tutor of a high school boy and continued to dress as a boy during their sessions. Eventually there was no hiding it though. We worried about what the mother would think. It was such a huge relief when she was supportive and we found out that she had another son that was gay. An advocate was so wonderful to find. She was part of the community. Participated in marches. Wow, how lucky can you get?

But interviews for everyday normal full time jobs were all rejections. She still looked too much like a he. And as soon as she spoke with that deep voice, well, that was it. It was obvious that certain jobs were just out of the question. At least in this city. But there was still school. She decided to come out at school. She wore her favorite outfit and went as she always had. She sat where she always sat. The kids, they didn’t stare. She asked the teacher to refer to her by her new name and he said sure! What a relief!

Every small obstacle that could have been a roadblock turned out to be a positive. She was just so lucky. During group therapy with the other 8 MtF clients, they all agreed that she could totally ‘pass’ just fine. She was only 5′7″, short for a man, but perfect for a woman. She only weighed 110 lbs. Stick like for a man but again, perfect for a woman. The breasts were small, yet proportional to her body frame. Everyone agreed that she was very lucky as some of them were over 6′ tall.

It came time for the name change. She needed papers from the therapist in order to see the doctor for the hormone therapy. She needed signed papers from the doctor in order to fill out the name change application. The name had to be printed in the newspaper for a month and then a court date set. It was on her birthday! How fitting!

A year had passed and I was still having trouble with he’s and she’s. Whenever I talked about her in the past tense, as in before that night on the couch I always called her by her old name and used the male pronoun. I told her that I understood that it probably upset her, but that was who she had been. She didn’t want to see any pictures of herself from before. I felt as if I had lost a son. She didn’t want to hear stories about what ‘he’ had done or said. It seemed like she wanted that entire part of her life wiped out.

But wait! That was my son! I loved him and cherished him and helped him and you want him gone! As if he never was! - She said, “You don’t understand. Every time I looked in the mirror I hated the person I saw. I never want to see that person again.” But how can that be? There are so many happy memories from your childhood and your teens? “I know, I remember. But I’m who I want to be now, and I don’t want to go back.” Sigh.

The hormones meant that she would never have children of her own. I asked her about it and she was adamant. She didn’t want children. Didn’t even really like children. She eventually found a girlfriend that didn’t want children either. All my life I envisioned grandchildren, but now I knew I had to accept, there would be none, not from this child. I realized that it was probably for the best. Her life was going to be challenging enough.

One day we decided to go out to lunch. We walked into the restaurant and the hostess said “This way ladies!” My daughter looked at me with the biggest eyes! “She called me a lady!” she whispered. It was the very first time that anyone outside of her circle had referred to her with a female pronoun. She was so thrilled, her smile was so huge. That was until it was time to order. That male voice and the look on the waitress’s face. She was crushed. I took her hand and squeezed. I said “Don’t worry, it doesn’t matter. You will always get those looks. It doesn’t matter what they think.” She was still thrilled about being called a lady though.

The name change came through and then it was time for the business side of things. Change of name on insurance. Driver’s license. Social security card. School ID. On and on, things to change. Things to wait for. Needed one to get the other. Needed both to get the third. All the new cards in the wallet and then the stomach pain started. Really, really bad pain. Time to go to the hospital.

The new ID and insurance card were handed over and everything was typed up. But in the hospital room, the nurse insisted that ‘she’ be listed as a ‘he’ for ‘testing purposes’. The numbers would be different on blood tests the nurse insisted. My daughter went along. Of course this caused angst. Crying. Difficulty with the insurance company come payment time. Never again! She is a she, you can just figure out the numbers on the tests!

She finally got a job. A job where it didn’t matter if she was a he or a she. A paycheck! What a magical thing. Several months later she moved out into an apartment with her girlfriend. She was all grown up. She was accepted by family and friends. It took me about 2 years to stop accidently saying he instead of she. Now it’s only about once a month and is truly a subconscious accident.

She has started on a third hormone that makes her seem like she has PMS. We argue. Just like I used to argue with my mother. Now I know I really have a daughter. We argue about the most stupid things.

I wasn’t quite sure my husband was completely on board with the whole transgender thing. For the first year he didn’t say a word and didn’t comment when she was dressed up. But then he had a friend who in trying to be helpful brought up the subject of trying to ‘change her back’. He was angry. She is my daughter! I love her as I have always loved my child and she doesn’t need to be ‘changed back’! The nerve! I was so proud of him. He may still call her “Miss” instead of her new name, but he was willing to stand up for her. He was willing to tell his job about the insurance name change, and he is willing to help her in any way she needs.

What is it like? It is a bombshell, but it doesn’t have to cause damage. It’s confusing, but there are many many days to figure everything out. It is true that I have lost my son forever, and he is never coming back. But I have gained a beautiful daughter who loves me just as much as my son always did and I love her now as much as I possibly could.