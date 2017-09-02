I stood there...in the middle of the crowded room, filled with people, laughing, talking, sipping cocktails and smiling at me... yet through me. I felt completely alone.

I told myself...

“You have much to be thankful for.”

”You’re strong.”

“Every experience of your life has been training you for this life.”

“You overcome every obstacle.”

“Your mind and body are that of a fearless warrior.”

“You’re faith is bigger than your doubts or fears.”

“You can do this.”

“Warrior on.”

Yet, the loneliness lingered.

There are parts of me that no one knows. They yearn to be touched...and seen. I felt the tendrils of wanting that I keep so hidden begin to be loosed... I try to keep from unraveling, but it’s too late...

Imperceptibly, I feel the shift. He’s in the room. He feels me, and I him. Then, he’s behind me, whispering in my ear, “let me in”. It all happens so fast. He’s searching for the opening, then he’s inside me, slowly, seductively, wrapping himself around me, like a beautifully, comfortable, knowing lover... knowing where in my mind to reach, where in my soul to touch and where in my heart to linger. I want him to go away, but my resolve slips... I’m rendered totally helpless...I give in...to Blue.

The next day, I sit at my desk, working. I felt the remnants of him linger. Huge tears slip down my cheeks. I tried to focus on my work, but sadness washed over me. I remembered how my stealthy tempter had taken over me. Blue was knocking at my door again. I let him in. Here’s what I’ve learned from Blue.

It’s Okay to Give In. I now revel in the blissful, magical, high energy parts of me (Sparkly), as much as I embrace my melancholy side (Blue). I’ve stopped resisting my love affair with Blue. Giving into Blue, for a time, is necessary. As a motivator, strength and rock to so many, it’s impossible to always stay on a high. In the lulls, I’ve learned to let go of all control and find restoration. Because I know the power my feelings have, I recognize, even my sadness - as an identity that I can explore and visit with. I’ve named my melancholy “Blue”, because of how he seeps into my quiet, hidden places, bringing my “unknowns” to the surface, allowing me to iterate myself.

Lean In. I’ve told the words to myself time and again. I am strong. I am capable. I can handle anything that comes my way, but sometimes, I get tired being strong. Sometimes it would be nice to have strong shoulders to lay my head on. But that’s tough when everyone thinks you’re so strong, so capable, assume you’re too busy or just don’t make the effort to try to see more than meets the eye... yet, it’s the seeker that wants to see more, that I’m looking for. When I’m in my melancholy place, I don’t have to be strong. I let Blue take over. I lean into him. Through the process of letting go, I find my strength again.

Savor Glorious Self Love In The Space of Solitude. As a leader, you’re often alone. Most everyone else is content with being told what “is” or what to do. But there are things that you envision and feel - the innovation, the ideas, the whispers, that become louder, become a mission, a product, a program, a movement, a ripple, that inspires healing. These are the things you risk making a fool of yourself for - over and over again, because the target will never be steady, but your vision and your faith is. People will watch on the sidelines. They’ll tell you what to do better. Many will come and go. Many will give up, but you never will. You can’t. Because as the leader, you hold the space between the creation and the falls. You sustain the energy between the accolades and applause. In those spaces, there will be loneliness, which I now think of as solitude. “Loneliness expresses the pain of being alone and solitude expresses the glory of being alone. - P. Tillich”

This Space is Sacred. Allow yourself to sit in this space. When Blue comes knocking, I know that this is what my soul now needs. I know that my spiritual evolution depends on my ability to feel the emotions that God created within me. I nurture myself when I’m in this space. I make room for Blue, light a candle and some incense, bathe, wrap myself up and embrace the sacred learning and creativity that will take place here. I make as much love with Blue as I do with my feelings of exquisite joy.

I Pray. I allow God to speak to me while I process whatever my psyche needs to heal through. I wait for the shift with anticipatory longing. I am patient, and it comes - in the form of a call from a friend, or the intoxicating smell of the vanilla, rose and patchouli incense wafting from downstairs. It comes through my daughter’s kiss on my cheek. It comes as God speaks to me while I rest, or sometimes, He speaks to me through a beautiful message reminding me to “never forget how rare, amazing and wonderfully I made I am, and that my existence is a gift to others.”