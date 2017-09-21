What Keeps Us Separate?

On September 20th in honor of the United Nations International Day of Peace, GPIW in partnership with the Shinnyo Center for Meditation and Wellbeing in New York organized a reflection and dialogue on how compassion can help overcome the growing polarization in our society and restore a sense of unity and wholeness. But we must understand this compassion, which is very different form sympathy and charity. It is the vehicle for knowing the underlying unity of life, for overcoming the illusion of separateness – the belief that we are separate and apart from all else. It is an awakening and connecting force that emerges from the heart center and it can be fierce when called upon to shake us free from the shackles of separateness, which breed anger, greed and self-centeredness. Our dialogue aimed to help us look deeply into that which is keeping us from feeling connected to one another and to the natural world.

Last week I had the occasion to sit for a few minutes with the eminent quantum physicist Frithjof Capra, who spoke about the importance of community as an evolutionary factor. All species, he said, from bacteria onward, function in communities and evolve as communities, as an interconnected whole. This sense of community has been lost in modern society and so the sense of separateness and disconnection has been accentuated, leading to a lack of feeling for the “other”, which is the cause of so much injustice in the world. In addition, we have so separated ourselves from the natural world that we no longer read or understand its signs or workings. Violent storms brew and we cannot see the conditions that foster them. We have forgotten that nature is sentient and operates within the realm of cause and effect.

So many ills in today’s society can be traced to this loss of connection with nature and each other. To overcome these ills, we must re-establish within ourselves our relationship with the world, and stop thinking in terms of “us” and “them.” Everyone is “us”; there is no “them.” In reality we are in relationship with the whole world, and our actions affect all beings.

On this United Nations International Day of Peace, we have the opportunity to look more deeply into the inner conditions for a more peaceful world. The awakening of compassion is key for helping us break through the illusions that we each are alone and apart, disconnected from the whole. It is the mind that has created this false notion, and it is the heart that can heal it.