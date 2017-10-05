What Kept Cyberwarfare From Coming of Age During the 1980s

Answer by Igor Markov, EECS Prof at Michigan, on Quora:

How big of a role would cyberwarfare have played if war had broken out in the 1980’s between the USSR and NATO?

That depends on how far you stretch the definition of cyberwarfare. Would that include physical penetration of computer facilities? Setting foot on the soil of the main adversary including embassies? Traditional electronic jamming? ELINT? Keep in mind that much of modern cyberwarfare is performed through open high-bandwidth computer networks and widely-used operating systems, with an occasional hack through physical media (like flash drives).

In the 1980s, international high-bandwidth communications were rare, while Soviet telephone networks were analog and made it very difficult to transmit data, especially executables (also, Soviet Union was behind in both chips and software). Phishing - a common attack vector today - relies on the convergence of personal and corporate/government computing, which was also largely absent in the 1980s.

Let’s first discuss the question “in bulk” and then think of some notable exceptions.

Most of the equipment deployed in the 1980s was designed in the 1950s and 1960s - it was not networked. Decision-makers and people with access to critical information were educated 20–40 years prior, so weren’t using computer networks directly. The convergence of personal-computer features (such as productivity applications) with serious computing and open high-speed networking didn’t happen until the 1990s. In other words, cyberwarfare didn’t quite make sense in the 1980s because

most people didn’t use networks directly (so phishing attacks would make little sense),

most military equipment wasn’t networked, and relatively little information was captured in networked storage (so, even if you broke into a network, there wasn’t much you could gain),

networks of the day were relatively closed; they were diverse in architecture, inconsistent protocols, the type of computers, operating system, etc - a program written to access one network would not work on another, same with various hardware and software platforms (today, the Internet uses consistent protocols, and hardware/OS platforms are more consistent),

military data networks were used for the most critical applications only, such as ICBM control, and those networks were too specialized, too separated from everything else, and too well-protected to justify a full-blown attack,

network bandwidth and actual network traffic were very low, so unusual activity would be noticed quickly,

international high-bandwidth network connections (through undersea cables) were very limited.

Cyberware can be expensive in general, but was not feasible economically in the 1980s. The number of computer experts was fairly small, but computer systems of the day were very diverse and changing rapidly, and yet the gain from possible break-ins wasn’t great either. It didn’t make sense to invest heavily into cybersecurity because such investment would not last very long.

One exception I can think of was space systems, especially autonomous communication satellites used for military purposes. Those satellites were weight-limited and used radiation-hardened chips that hung around in orbit for many years. Thus, communication protocols used were simple and often not secure. So, it must have been possible to interfere with military communications or at least jam them. However, such capabilities were definitely kept secret, to ensure an element of surprise. Also, they had to evolve every year to match the latest milsat technology. So, the capability wasn’t particular reliable, and may have been present in some years but not in other years.

Today, there are enough programmers to both develop new software systems and break into existing ones.ooo There are many more systems using similar network protocols and OS, so the skills can be reused. Treasure trove of valuable information in networked storage make cyberwarfare very attractive. Sabotaging networked control systems is another possibility.