I have struggled to find the words to comment on the events in Virginia this past weekend. When acts of violence, terrorism, and hatred occur, there is an outpouring of opinions and commentary. Many times, I think “What do I have to say that hasn't been said?” Who am I to offer anything that doesn't just become part of the noise?” Yet it is my responsibility to speak up. It is all of our responsibility to speak up.

What kind of America do we want to live in? I ask that knowing that not everyone will have the same vision. The events in Virginia prove that. Yet I know that while we may not always agree with one another, the foundation of our country is built upon the ideals of freedom, justice, equality, and opportunity. White supremacists, Neo-Nazis, the so-called "alt right", defy those very principles that truly make America great.

There is not alternative "right". There are no alternative facts. The only alternative is wrong; the only alternative are lies. Those who espouse these beliefs are trying to complicate what we as human beings know is quite simple and true. By trying to present an alternative version of events and circumstances, we begin to question ourselves and each other, thereby turning us against one another and falling victim to those who will only prevail by dividing us.

Discussing different perspectives and beliefs are as fundamental to civic life as they are to our American fabric. But make no mistake; we must not fall for this emotional and moral manipulation. Their objective is not to have a free exchange of ideas; it is to pit us against each other and advance an America that exists for some and not all. White supremacists cannot hide behind the freedoms of a Constitution that their very ideology sought to overthrow.

We cannot erase our history or the injustices of our past that permeate to this day. What we can do is not be complicit with silence and apathy.

In the words of Maya Angelou, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

We must seize this moment to summon the courage to speak up and take action to protect and advance our legacy. Our country is not made great by uniting those who are the same; but rather by uniting a patchwork of a diverse people under the shared vision of freedom, justice, and equality for all.

Let us be purposeful in our words and actions so that we do not contribute to the hatred and division that are the very tools of those we seek to challenge.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." Martin Luther King, Jr.

I often seek solace and fortitude in the words of my minister, Rev. Eric Folkerth of Northaven United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas:

"Hate must not only be met with love. It must also be met with justice. Whatever seeds we sow, whatever seeds we water and fertilize, whatever weeds we fail to pull up by the roots, this is what will grow. This is true in a literal garden. It's also true in the spiritual realm. We must sow, water, and fertilize love. But we can only grow what God wants to grow if and when we stand up for justice, and against hate."

It is estimated that 70% of the protesters in Virginia were millennials. Racism and bigotry will not die on its own with each new generation. We must act, we must speak up, and we must decide what seeds we want to sow and what America we want to live in. It is up to us. This is Our Moment. This is Our Legacy.