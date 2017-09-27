What Large Brands Like Barnes & Noble Look For When Hiring an Ad Agency

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jessica Harley, Chief Marketing Officer of KeyMe. Jessica recently became KeyMe’s CMO about a month ago. KeyMe is a New York City-based startup. Jessica’s prior roles include CMO at Etsy, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Gilt Groupe, Vice President of Marketing at FTD.com and senior roles at Barnes & Noble and Borders bookstores.

1. Let’s start with a brief synopsis of what KeyMe is all about.

Essentially, KeyMe takes an artificial intelligence and robotics-driven approach to manage the keys in your life. The traditional way that keys get copied and duplicated is lining the keys up and outlining the shape of the key. By taking three-dimensional photos from a number of different angles and using artificial intelligence, we are actually getting an accuracy rate that is about 10 times what the industry average is. We have over a thousand kiosks in retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid and many grocery stores. We basically are bringing a lot of convenience to something that used to always be something that was a hassle. You’d have to go out of your way to the hardware store or to a locksmith, and this is somewhere you’re already going – the drug store, Bed Bath & Beyond, your grocery stores, those types of retailers. The vast majority of our keys are cut within the kiosks. Then, some specialty and automobile keys orders get filled from our office because they require programming of some sort. We also have an app. You can save keys via the kiosk or our app, and basically, that’s a lockout protection so that you can never get locked out again. We can store the digital copy of the keys that you have printed at a kiosk, and you can always log into your account and get one duplicated for you on the spot and get it out of our kiosks.

2. Talk about your experience with ad agencies in the past.

I would say my experience with agencies runs the gamut from large to small, digital to creative. There are certain advantages working with an agency from my point of view, to supplement areas I feel where I will get the most benefit of having an agency versus in-house. I would say I have also run the gamut as far as good and bad agencies. I’ve had agencies where they are truly extensions of my team. They challenge me to outdo myself. They challenge my thinking. Then, I’ve had agencies where you feel like you are being taken for granted, and then those are times to move on.

3. What would you say is the most appealing part about working with an ad agency versus an in-house team? What would you say are the challenges?

The advantages I see is that you get a degree of objectivity that can be challenging to get with your in-house team. This is particularly important when it comes to branding and creative side of things. You’ve got to be able to see things from customers and potential customers’ eyes, which is challenging when you have team members living and breathing it every day. I think that is one major advantage of using an agency. The other advantage, and it really depends on what you’re using your agency for, you can get a broader spectrum of expertise, and the greater depth of expertise than what is economically feasible for you to have in-house yourself. So, you can get greater specificity of functional expertise when it comes to digital media and digital media by every single channel. Another thing is more on the service side of things, particularly with digital, is you’re protecting yourself against your own staff fluctuations. That’s not to say agencies don’t see fluctuations, but usually they have a number of individual’s time on your account, so that if someone ends up leaving the team, it’s easier for them to continue to provide the same service. Whereas, it’s more difficult to manage internally if you have one person doing the function and they leave. You just don’t have it spread out across multiple accounts. The challenges are, they’re not responsible end-to-end. As a client, it’s important to make sure you are building the right relationship and instilling that sense of ownership and managing the agency well and communicate well with them. You know, they’re not living and breathing you 100 percent every single day and facing all of the challenges that you face and understand about a business that their depth of understanding of your business is not as great. But, a big chunk of that is on us in how well we manage our agency and how we communicate with them.

4. What do you look for when hiring an ad agency?

It depends on what I’m looking for in the agency. Overall, I think that innovation and expertise are probably the two most important things. Client retention is also really important and doing your own research on their clients on back-channels and perform reference checks and really understand how their clients feel about them. Another big factor is how well they listen and speak to how they can meet my needs versus talking about how good they are. I think that ability to listen and to communicate shows that they heard you and that they have good and interesting solutions to some of the problems that you’re facing.

5. How do you decide on an ad agency and what is your process?

It’s a matter of doing research in advance which I think is very important from independent sources of reviews and what-not, but through your own network, through back-channels, through doing a little bit of feeling around about what people know about a particular agency, and looking at their work with different projects and campaigns. And then, usually I go through an RFP (Request For Proposal) process and selecting, depending on the services, anywhere from two to six agencies that you want to speak to and narrow it down from there and getting deeper and deeper in terms of getting to know an agency. As you further down the line of getting to know them that goes beyond hearing about them, hearing their approach about meeting your needs you got. Meeting folks who will actually be on your account is another important thing to getting to that deepest level when you’re getting down the tunnel towards the final decision.

6. How does the size of the agency play a factor?