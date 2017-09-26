What Lawyers Can Learn From the Movie Rashomon

I recommend the movie Rashomon to all law students, lawyers, judges, and everyone else who cares about how we determine the facts in order to apply our rules. I have the pleasure of teaching a class about film and law this semester at UC Hastings in San Francisco. The medium gives us an ability to consider cases as more than decisions, abstract and formal in the announcement of doctrine, looking at how advocates perform their art and deliberating whether justice has been done. We are watching a dozen courtroom dramas, such as Witness for the Prosecution and Anatomy of a Murder.

Rashomon is the greatest masterpiece among them. Directed by Akira Kurosawa and released in Japan in 1950, it established Kurosawa and Japanese cinema, winning awards at the Venice Film Festival and then from the Motion Picture Academy. The title — a reference to one of the gates of the ancient city of Kyoto — has become synonymous with ambiguity, uncertainty, contradiction, and our collective inability to achieve closure. The effect it names is the discrepancy between memories of any incident, in this case a murder and likely a rape, by different witnesses, even those with no personal stake or apparent bias.

The crime thriller is as unsettling now as when it debuted. Apparently one of the assistant directors was so frustrated, unable to comprehend the conflicting narratives, that after complaining to Kurosawa and receiving no satisfaction, he quit the project. We see four stories about a dead body, that of a samurai, found in the woods; the widow was sexually violated, or she was seduced; perhaps she herself was a killer. These accounts are, taken on their own terms, plausible but irreconcilable. Yet it is impossible to come to any conclusion without selecting a perspective.

These versions of the past are told by a bandit, played by Toshiro Mifune; the wife; the ghost of the deceased; and a woodcutter who happened upon the scene. According to the bandit, he won over the samurai’s wife, then honorably dueled with the samurai, whom he defeated; the wife escaped. According to the wife, she was assaulted; her husband refused to execute her as an act of mercy; and she fainted, with weapon in hand, before awakening to find her husband with a dagger in his chest. The ghost states his wife was ready to run off with the bandit, which caused him to take his own life. The woodcutter says the bandit dispatched the samurai in comic combat, almost as if by accident, but the woodcutter admits he himself stole the prized blade.

The trial is told in flashbacks. Its non-linear sequence was startling. The testimony is delivered to us, watching. Our role is clear, to decide. The proceedings are contained in a frame of three individuals, the woodcutter, a priest, and a commoner, who have gathered for shelter beneath the gate, to wait out an epic storm. The soundtrack is inspired by Ravel’s “Bolero”, adding a hallucinatory effect.

Kurosawa shows us the most important traits for any intellectual activity: curiosity and doubt. If we are not open to receiving information, and skeptical about what is offered as data, we will not have a legitimate basis for our beliefs. If we are not critical and discerning, we will be beguiled by whatever we by chance were exposed to first, accurate or not.

The problem with much of discussion in law school, as with most conversations we have about any controversy, such as climate change, is we assume a set of circumstances and then argue about the appropriate action or the best policy. Even though opposite sides often rely on incompatible premises, few who would debate pause to agree on what is an accurate picture of the world. Our foundation consists of only opinions, to each her own -- and any coincidence is merely coincidence. We explain only to ourselves. We cannot communicate meaningfully to another person.

Rashomon and “the Rashomon effect” do not compel us to relativism. Although it may be difficult to be confident about what is true, it is feasible to settle what is false. The philosopher Karl Popper, who argued against totalitarianism, came up with the ultimate test for any hypothesis. In his formulation, what makes a claim scientific in nature is not whether it can be verified (accepting the futility of ultimately doing so) but if it can be falsified. An assertion that cannot be subjected to experiment in this manner is not empirical and objective — though it may be aesthetic or moral, which have value in their own right. We should reject declarations that are false. We also would do well to avoid suggestions that depend on declarations that are false.