What Leads To Suicide?

Psych2Go’s newest video shows us that there are many factors that lead to suicide, but three are particularly common. The first is major depression. Thanks to its physical and mental effects, many suffering from depression have an inability to see cognitive solutions to their plight. This distorts people suffering from depression to believe the world would be a better place without them.

The second major factor is impulsive tendencies. Those who are impulsive have a higher propensity to lapse into substance abuse or maladaptive thoughts. Suicide becomes one of the only ways out of the addiction or corrosive thoughts that come with impulsivity.

The third major factor is overwhelming regret. Most cultures view mistakes as something negative and overwhelming. That leads many people to believe that they are worthless after making mistakes. Thus leading to suicide.

Many argue that suicide is a senseless act but in truth it requires a great deal of consideration and psychological factors before a person is drawn to taking their own life. Understanding this is key to getting people the help that they need.