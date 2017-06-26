According the the World Health Organization, over 800,000 people die by suicide each year. Those who attempt suicide do so in much higher numbers. And while suicide can occur at any age, suicide is the second highest cause of mortality among people 15 to 29 years old. So this all begs the question, what leads to suicide?
Psych2Go’s newest video shows us that there are many factors that lead to suicide, but three are particularly common. The first is major depression. Thanks to its physical and mental effects, many suffering from depression have an inability to see cognitive solutions to their plight. This distorts people suffering from depression to believe the world would be a better place without them.
The second major factor is impulsive tendencies. Those who are impulsive have a higher propensity to lapse into substance abuse or maladaptive thoughts. Suicide becomes one of the only ways out of the addiction or corrosive thoughts that come with impulsivity.
The third major factor is overwhelming regret. Most cultures view mistakes as something negative and overwhelming. That leads many people to believe that they are worthless after making mistakes. Thus leading to suicide.
Many argue that suicide is a senseless act but in truth it requires a great deal of consideration and psychological factors before a person is drawn to taking their own life. Understanding this is key to getting people the help that they need.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.
