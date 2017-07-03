In the 1950s, while J.R.R Tolkien was a professor of English at Oxford University, he visited the University in Galway, Ireland as an external examiner. During his time on the Irish West Coast, he would regularly go across the Galway Bay to a majestic region in County Clare called The Burren.

The Burren coast

Now designated as a UNESCO special area of conservation, the Burren is known for its unique vast limestone terrain, lunar-looking panoramas, grasslands and craggy crevices. “Tolkien was fascinated by the flowers, the geology and unusual landscape, which includes a lot of caves and underground world,” says Simon Haden, Managing Director of Gregans Castle Hotel, a dreamy 18th Century Manor House in the Burren where Tolkien stayed. “There is actually a nearby cave called Pol na Gollum Cave which means “The Cave” or “Hole of Gollum,” which we think may be where he got the word “Gollum.””

WhileTolkien had already written Lord of The Rings before he arrived in the Burren, he had not published his groundbreaking work. According to Tolkien scholars, the distinctive rugged rocky landscape inspired him to revise the text.

It is understandable that Tolkien would be so taken by this locale that is said to have influenced Middle Earth. It’s a place where blankets of grey limestone cover the landscape making it look otherworldly and was formed more than 300 million years ago.

Burren derives from the Irish word meaning “a rocky place.” The limestone, called “karst,” makes the landscape particularly unique and beautiful. “Ireland has loads of underground rocks like granite and sandstone. There is more limestone than anywhere,” says Pius Murray who does introspective guided walks throughout the region. “But in the Burren it is exposed.”

This huge area of exposed limestone pavement is not only uniquely beautiful, it also keeps the soil so rich which has benefited the farming for centuries. It’s one of the few regions in the world where Alpine and Mediterranean flowers grow side-by-side. The soil and land is so full of nutrients, cows are moved into the rocky limestone mountains to graze on plants, making the local produce, beef and lamb even that much richer.

To protect the area’s great natural bounty and also share these riches, many of the businesses joined together to create the Burren Food Trail. They are committed sharing the region’s food and natural treasures. Visitors can experience the Burren by tasting it or having one of the many passionate guides take you on the best walks, kayaking trips or hikes.

The Burren is on the The Wild Atlantic Way a coastal road along the west coast of Ireland that extends 1500 miles meandering through the country’s drop gorgeous and diverse scenery. The discovery points and attractions on the world’s longest driving route includes ancient churches, castles, archeological sites, valleys and views. Here are a few of the region’s gems that make it so special.

A welcoming B&B in the picturesque town of Doolin, the Sea View House is ideally located in the center of Doolan. Picture dramatic views of the sea, endless vistas of rolling hills with the Wild Atlantic Way coastline steps away. Darra and Niall Hughes are committed to running the B&B as sustainably as possible serving a breakfast containing fruit, vegetables, cheeses, eggs and salmon from their farm and nearby purveyors. The elaborate breakfast is a feast with homemade muffins and their signature goat cheese frittata.

Sunset from the Sea View House

You may have recognize the Cliffs of Moher from movies (Harry Potter & The Half Blood Prince, The Princess Bride) but to see the craggy cliffs rising from the sea soaring over 700 feet is a wonder that will leave you breathless. This unique landscape, which extends more than five miles, is home to one of the country largest seabird nesting colonies.

Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark The Cliffs of Moher

See the cliffs as the birds do from the water with the spectacular Cliffs of Moher Cruises. The view from the sea is the ultimate way to experience this unchanged terrain since the Celtic times. Combine the cruise with a visit to Aran Islands that lie in the mouth of Galway Bay. The boats are positioned to provide the best Cliffs of Moher views that are not accessible by land.

See the unique Cliffs of Moher landscape by taking a guided walk along the clifftop with Pat Sweeney and his unforgettable Doolin Cliff Walk. The cliffs are literally his playground. The Sweeney family has farmed the area for five generations, so he knows the majestic terrain inside out. Plus, Sweeney adores sharing the local history and stories of the region. “Living here makes you what you are,” he says.

The Stonecutters Kitchen is ideally placed in a 100-year-old stone-built cottage with a flag stone roof and The Cliffs of Moher is just down the road. The restaurant brings new meaning to comfort food. Owned by warm and welcoming husband and wife team, Karen Courtney and Myles Duffy, locals love dishes like beef and Guinness stew, fish n’ chips and the endless assortment of cakes, pastries and ice cream which Karen makes in house.

Stonecutters Kitchen

Set in picturesque Lisdoonvarna, where the famous Matchmaking Festival is held, the charming and cozy Wild Honey Inn dates back to 1860. The restaurant combines French classical cuisine, which uses the region’s finest local and Irish produce, in the warmth of a traditional country inn.

See the quiet back roads of the Burren on a Kalkhoff Electric Bike with e-Whizz. They also offer guided and self guided tours in the Aran Islands and Wild Atlantic Way. With the electric bike, cyclists can soak up the vistas, experience the area’s rich history without huffing and puffing going up hills. “The landscape is incredible, especially the variety,” says Janet Cavanagh of e-Whizz “You find everything from amazing limestone paving to ancient sites. People have lived here before time began.”

Marie McGauran delights in bringing people to the landscape she loves in Burren National Park which contains the area’s unique flora, fauna and breathtaking views. Her family actually lived in what is now the park. “People say where you are planted you flourish,” explains McGauran who offers a variety of walks through The Burren Experience and can even have people stay in her family cottage nearby. “From the road, people think it is unforbidden landscape. But when you come in, it’s teaming with wildlife, nature, peace and light.“

Photo by Carsten Krieger A walk in the Burren National Park

Just outside the village of Ballyvaughan is Burren Fine Wine & Food, a tucked-away restaurant in a centuries-old stone coach house that serves locally produced food like salmon from the area’s famous Burren Smokehouse, local goat cheese from St. Tola Irish Goat Cheese and homemade bread. Their wine from small growers is off the charts. Owned by Cathleen Connole, whose family has lived in the region for generations, she also has a cycling tour company where she and her guides take guests on trips along the area’s peaceful roads to visit sites like the famous Poulnabrone Dolmen tomb dating between 4200 BC and 2900 BC. Connole ends the tour with a nourishing mouthwatering breakfast with jams, scones and cheeses.

Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark Poulnabronne

A true gem along the Great Atlantic Way is Kilkee on the western point of County Clare. Set on a stunning peninsula called Loop Head, with dramatic and majestic cliffs and hidden caves, the landscape is beloved by Irish who vacation in the area where the River Shannon flows into the Atlantic. Paradise for cyclists is a drive around the loop and visit the lighthouse. In fact, Charlotte Bronte, William Makepeace Thackeray and Che Guevara have visited Kilkee.

Courtesy Loop Head Tourism A perch to view Bishop's Island, KIlkee Cliffs.

The Old School B&B on the Loop Head Peninsula is the ideal gateway to dolphin watching, fishing, walks, the Bridges of Ross and the Loop Head Lighthouse. Kick back in the living room with cathedral ceilings. The lovely proprietors and caring hosts, Ian and Teresa Glendinning make you feel right at home. Don’t miss visiting Morrisseys Pub nearby in Carrigaholt, a wee fishing village, another town on Loop Head. And if you time it right, the set dancing at Morrisseys is not to be missed.

Walking in Loop Head

Old School B&B

Emerald Irish Tours, a family-run business can create an authentic itinerary along the Wild Atlantic Way and throughout Ireland. They provide transport, accommodation suggestions and a wide range of local off the beaten track experiences. The owner’s beloved father, storyteller, Padraig Haugh, was known as “The Bard of Bansha” and wrote the book, The Whispering Changing times of Clare.

Walk or hike the region with Christy Sinclair of Adventure Burren. Sinclair brings guests on great excursions throughout the region, especially the less traveled ones.A seasoned guide with a wealth of knowledge of the Burren’s farming, archaeology and history, he can custom design an adventure discovering the treasures of the Burren. Prepare for unforgettable sweeping vistas on the Wild Atlantic Way.

For reflective walks through the Burren that are more about the journey than the destination, join Pius Murray as he guides visitors through locales like the Flaggy Shore which stretches along Galway Bay and inspired the poems of William Butler Yeats and Seamus Heaney. Best of all, Murray movingly recites poetry while offering insight. “I ask people to reconnect with nature and tap into the spirituality of the landscape. So they make an inner journey while doing an outer journey,” says Murray. “The leisurely walks are weaved with story, myth and and poetry.”

Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark The Flaggy Shore

At the Flaggy Shore stop by Linnanes Lobster Bar, a local favorite specializing in shellfish and fish overlooking the Galway Bay and Aughinish Island. This beloved eatery offers seafood from the pier right alongside the restaurant. For dessert, head to Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream for a delicious locally made treat with fresh milk and cream and killer sea views.

No trip to Ireland is complete without hearing live music. Head to Fitz’s Pub in Hotel Doolan which is known for its traditional Irish tunes. The food is a draw, like their famous Fitz’s Aran Curragh, a three tier seafood platter with a vast assortment of salmon, oysters, fried calamari, crab claws and more. So is their very own Dooliner Beer which is made 100% natural Irish ingredients and, they swear, gives no hangover. The hotel also hosts a Doolan Writers Weekend, a Folk Music Festival and a Craft Beer Roots Music festival. “This place inspires you to be creative,” says the hotel’s General Manager, Dónal Minihane. A published novelist, the region inspired the setting for his books.

You won’t find any televisions in the rooms at Gregans Castle Hotel. And that is no accident. What hotel does have is endless nooks for curling up with a great book, stunning Galway Bay views, three fireplaces and 21 guest rooms each containing antiques from around the world. Head chef David Hurley who recently won the Best Hotel Restaurant in Ireland from Restaurants Association of Ireland, creates innovative ever-changing dishes using fresh, local ingredients like halibut, local lamb and scallops.

Courtesy Gregans Castle Gregans Castle Hotel

Meander along the gentle Inagh River spotting birds while taking a kayak tour with Lahinch Adventures. End in Ennistymon and stop by the Falls Hotel & Spa along the banks of river. Steeped in history, the hotel, which was once a castle has a Dylan Thomas connection and Dylan Thomas Bar. While the Welsh poet never stayed in the castle, his wife Caitlin MacNamara grew up there when her family owned the property as a private residence.

Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark The Burren Food Trail chef and producers.