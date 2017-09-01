What Makes a Geek, a Geek

There are so many different definitions for being a geek that it can seem almost impossible to identify the real meaning behind the word. For sure, it is a slang term that we most often hear being uttered in an offensive manner. Yet, more and more people these days are straying from the norm and willing to self-deprecate by calling themselves a geek. I am definitely a geek, and I will tell you why.

The reason the term geek is a slang term often directed towards others is because we are all so prepared to point out what we think are negative characteristics in other people that make them different than us. The fact of the matter is we are all different and unique, but we are often too busy trying to be something we are not, whatever is collectively known as 'cool' at the time. Being a geek to me is simply embracing those quirky differences in myself and, being myself.

If we all focused on being ourselves instead of jumping on the bandwagon, we could all be geeks together. We are all geeks indeed. We have to let go of our insecurities and be okay with being different. How else are we supposed to discover our unique gifts and talents and find out what we can bring to the world?

I am known for saying that the people under 25 develop the fads and the people over 25 control the markets. Well, that is just one simple 'make you think' statement, but it speaks to the fact that youth are not quite ready to quit playing following the leader. It also speaks to the fact that if you want to be a leader, a good one, you have to be yourself. Identifying how the word geek relates to that as described above can help us all discover how to be ourselves.

We have to stop worrying so much about what other people think. Yes, we must first love and care for another, but that is supposed to be unconditionally, not based on whether or not what they think affects how we view ourselves. We must have confidence in ourselves, quirks included, and we must absolutely be willing to accept ourselves for who we are.

I could bring my faith into the matter, but without an explanation, I already did. I used to struggle with my own personality identity and sexuality, and I would also not always have called myself a geek. We all struggle with being ourselves. Take this lesson that I am displaying using my own life as encouragement. We all have to figure ourselves out. That's how life is, and it's not always easy.

I have discovered things about myself that I don't necessarily like. Haven't we all? It is part of being human, imperfect and it is part of life. I am certainly at this point in my life proud to be a geek and proud to have discovered more about myself that helps me thrive as an individual. We are all entitled to do that, but we aren't entitled to be something we are not. If we chase the fads, become envious of others and try to emulate everyone else, we aren't looking deeply enough on the inside.

We are all characters. We develop our character over time, and we must make sure that we strive to do so. There is a learning curve when we are young. As we reach adulthood, it is important to embrace the fact that we are 'geeks' or individuals because otherwise, we are again stuck trying to be something we're not. The only person we can be is ourselves. The only person I can be is myself.