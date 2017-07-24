What Makes a Good Science Book?

Professor Myra Zarnowski teaches language and literacy development at Queens College, CUNY, Department of Elementary and Early Childhood Education. She is commenting on my book from her perspective as a teacher educator. Here she is, speaking for herself:

I am always on the lookout for high-quality nonfiction books to share with the “soon-to-be” teachers in my classes. When I read Vicki Cobb’s new book How Could We Harness a Hurricane? (Seagrass Press, 2017) I thought, “Yes, this is a book to enthusiastically recommend.” Here’s why:

The Author Raises Questions that Generate Curiosity and Then Helps the Reader Answer Them. The author reaches out to her readers, encouraging us to learn and to think for ourselves. She does this first by raising lots of questions like these: How do the three essential elements for life (air, water, and energy) become something that can kill us and destroy property? What can you do to air to learn about what it is like? What makes a tropical storm become a hurricane? In addition to these intriguing questions, the author provides many, many hands-on activities so that we begin to learn about the elements of a hurricane for ourselves. “Try This” features are found throughout the first part of the book. This builds the readers’ background information so that they can deal with the major question raised by the book: How could we weaken a hurricane and perhaps change its path so that it doesn’t cause death and destruction?

The Author Gives Readers a Sense of the Nature of Science. Science is not a collection of facts; it’s an on-going process of questioning and discovery. While part one of this book, provides background necessary for thinking about harnessing hurricanes, part two gives us some potential answers suggested by engineers. Some of these answers seem to have more promise than others. Here’s a sampling:

· Put a diaper on it (or at least, use powder found in diapers to absorb water).

· Put a shade on the ocean to block out the heat from the sun and keep the water temperature down.

· Haul icebergs from the pole to cool off the ocean surface in the path of a hurricane.

Right now these are only suggestions, each with a number of drawbacks. This is clearly a topic of continued research. In fact, the author suggests that readers can join in the scientific effort. She tells us, “Maybe you are now fascinated enough to get in the game”(p. 41). For young readers, this is an important invitation.

The Author Not Only Provides Graphics, She Shows Us How to Read Them. This book is loaded with illustrations—photographs, labeled diagrams, maps, and sequence diagrams. But in addition to the illustrations, the author tells readers how to deal with this material. Here’s what she says about a picture of “The Life and Death of Hurricane Matthew”:

This photo collage is contibuted by The Cooperative Institute fof Meteorologic Studies.

“This is a picture you don’t just look at; you study it. It tells the story of Hurricane Matthew. It is a collage of a series of satellite photos, taken on different days, pasted over each other to give the storm a shape for the duration of its life . . . .”

She then proceeds to teach us how to read this picture—a very necessary skill for young readers that needs to be taught.