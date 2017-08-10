First, you will need to understand what a SEO expert is. The English Oxford dictionary describes search engine optimization (SEO) as the process of increasing the number of visitors to a website by making sure that the site emerges on the top list of results displayed by a search engine. This means that a SEO expert is someone that makes high website rankings possible.

A SEO expert can make millions of bucks both for themselves and for the company they are hired to work for yet it is surprising that the person for this job doesn’t have to go to college to study SEO Marketing in order to become an expert. Below are some tips on what makes a SEO expert.

Have a strong understanding of SEO

Although a SEO expert doesn’t have to be a graduate, they must make efforts to understand what SEO marketing is all about. Google is the major manager of all internet searching that happens. It is the biggest search engine on the internet and it is, therefore, the regulator for SEO.

For that reason, your first step to understanding SEO marketing is by reading Google’s search engine Optimization starter guide.

This guide will teach you the basics of SEO and will show you what is needed for websites to improve their rank. The guide will also teach you how to run metrics and analyze sites since this is the only way you can be able to know how a website is ranking.

Remember that you just can’t start anywhere else and succeed. You must learn from the creator of SEO-Google. Otherwise, you will definitely have a hard time figuring out what to do. It is not like you are going to do an entire course. It is just a few pages that you need to read and understand.

Once you’ve mastered the starter guide, find a top SEO company that you can look-up to like seo toronto agency

Now that you have an understanding of what SEO is, you probably have developed a feel of what a SEO expert does.

An expert always reads SEO publications

Like the saying goes, “knowledge is power” The reason why it is important to seek mentorship in life is because whatever you do, there is someone out there who has done it before.

Follow or subscribe to a few online SEO publications and make sure to spend 30mins or more each day learning something new.

Read blogs by experts that are regularly performing research and uncovering new best practices for the field. By doing this, you become familiarized with the field.

Be on the look for new SEO techniques

Like I said earlier, SEO isn’t going anywhere any soon. Instead, it is a growing field that more and more companies are embracing. With this has come new SEO techniques developing all the time.

A few years ago, website owners used blog networks and link spams to post content to many sites in order to get backlinks. This method worked so well until in 2011 when Google changed the rules by introducing Panda in February 2011, followed by Penguin in April 2012. These methods are still what Google uses. Panda works to automatically eliminate websites which duplicate content while Penguin works to remove manipulative link building techniques.

Ever since Google is always working to refine their algorithms and it is this reason why SEO techniques also keep changing. As an expert, it is important that you know how to carry out a backlink analysis so that you know which sites may be injuring your rankings because many times when a site gets hit by Penguin, a ghastly link profile becomes the victim.

Attend a SEO conference

It is fun to sit at your desk in your pajamas with a bowl of cereals and learn something just at the click of your computer; but if there is a chance to meet people physically, never ignore it.

There are always several SEO experts who set up conferences for a fee, if you can afford it, please attend. There are several online SEO courses; tips and advice but remember there are also several black hat guys on the internet. Not everyone who claims to be a SEO expert is one.

The guy who sets up a conference and trains people face to face can be more trusted than the online guy.

Besides, at a conference, you get to network with real SEO experts, ask questions and make contacts.

You probably might have heard of white hat folks. These are the guys who strive to keep their name, they dedicate to becoming successful over the long haul and wait for legitimate rankings. There are also the black hat guys. These use exploitative techniques to fraudulently arrive at higher rankings but their tricks are never long term. They are often discovered and their websites permanently deleted from search indexes. Make sure to make a background check before you choose any course or expert to mentor you.

Post well researched and written content

Any SEO expert must know where to source for good content. In other words, the best way to draw traffic is by publishing killer content.

Your SEO campaign is doomed to fail unless you include it in content marketing.

Now that shopping has greatly moved online, 80-90% of customer’s research online for reviews before making a purchase, if a site doesn’t have good content, chances are that customers will have a hard time accessing them.

If you are a great writer, that’s a bonus but it's not what makes you an expert. You don’t have to be the one to create content, you simply have to know where to source content from. One of the obvious ways is to hire a writer who will consistently supply you with great content.