What Makes For A Good “Comp” In Today’s Real Estate Market?

Today’s best real estate investors are more than aware of it, and you should be, too: one of the many secrets to landing a great deal is to identify viable “comparables.” Otherwise known as comps to those familiar with the real estate industry, comparables are exactly what their name would lead you to believe: similar properties you can use to compare your subject property to, as to get a better idea of its value. After all, what’s a better indicator of value than a property that is similar to the one you intend to buy?

The right comps will give you a good idea of the true value of the deal you intend to purchase, but I digress.

Not all comps are created equal. It’s not enough to pick a home next door and assume it represents the home you want to buy.

No, you have to put in a little legwork and identify those comps that are viable options; those that are as close to the deal you have in hand as possible. But what does that mean, exactly?

Let’s take a look at the parameters — or at least the closest thing to them — of what constitutes a viable comp:

Location: First and foremost, comps need to be within a close proximity of the home you intend to compare it to. You could argue that the closer, the better, but I digress. There is really no specific distance a comp must be to be usable. It is worth noting, however, that the general rule of thumb would place the best comparables within a half-mile radius of the subject property.

Size: Not unlike the location of a particular comp, the closer in size it is to your subject property, the better. And while it may not be possible to find a property that matches the one you intend to buy exactly, it’s in your best interest to land somewhere within the neighborhood of 300 to 400 square feet of the house you are currently liking at. Ideally, a similar comp would be no more than 100 square feet more or less, but that’s not always possible.

Number Of Bedrooms: In a neighborhood where track-homes are the norm, it shouldn’t be hard to identify a comp with the same, exact amount of bedrooms. In fact, there’s a good chance you could find the same exact property. It’s worth noting, however, that not every home is part of a track-home community. If that’s the case in the area you are trying to uncover comps, by all means trying find a property with the same about of bedrooms and bathrooms, but if that’s not possible, don’t stray too far. Refrain from using a comps that have more than a one room difference.

Most Recent Sales Price: It’s not enough to judge a good comp on physical features alone; you need to account for its latest sales price. And while that may sound easy, it’s requires a little more research in a market that is constantly moving. However, there are general guidelines to determine what comps have a recent sales price you can use to your advantage. Notably, those comps that have sold within the last three to six months are the ones that will be of the most use to you. If sales are too few and far between, you can go back as far as a year for a reference point, but — again — more recent sales are better for what you are trying to accomplish.

Style: Again, this won’t be an issue with track-homes. However, as I already mentioned, not all neighborhoods are composed of similar properties. That said, you need to try your hardest to find a comp that matches the style of your subject property. If you are looking to acquire a craftsman, it only makes sense that you would use a craftsman as your comp. Conversely, you don’t want to compare a modern industrial home to an elegant victorian building.

Price Per Square Foot: This particular attribute combines two already on the list: size and sales price. And, it’s exactly what you would expect. A comp should have a similar price per square foot. However, it can get a little tricky when comparing larger homes to smaller ones. The idea is to get a price per square foot range from houses that are similar in size.

Outside of those features I discussed above, there are those amenities that are less intangible, but nonetheless to be accounted for. If for nothing else, comparables are comprised of just as many tangible features as they are intangible features. Let’s take a look at some of the other things you need to account for when trying to find a comp that meets your needs:

Curb Appeal: While more subjective than anything I have discussed up to this point, you must compare your subject property to a comp with similar curb appeal, meaning it has to “look the part.” Choosing a property with poor curb appeal (or even one that looks considerably better than the home you are looking at) could be misleading. Instead, choose a comp that has a similar look and feel to the subject property you have in mind,

Condition: Not unlike curb appeal, the comp you choose to align your purchase with should be in a similar condition. If the home you intend to buy is slightly run down, which many investors tend to favor, the best thing to do would be to find a comp in a similar condition.

Nearby Amenities: Here’s where things can get a little trickier. Not only does the home’s proximity to your comp make a difference, but so does its proximity to just about everything else. Remember the first commandment of real estate: location, location, location. If your subject property has a nice view, is located next to a nice school, or perhaps even has access to a pool, all these things need to be accounted for.

Neighborhood: The perfect comp will be located in the same neighborhood as your own. Not only that, but it’ll be in the same area of the neighborhood, as well. You would be wise to remember that when choosing a comp to represent your subject property. Those who stray from the same neighborhood could make a huge mistake, even just a few streets down can make all the difference.

Traffic: Whether you believe it or not, traffic can play a huge role in determining the viability of a good comp. Think about it: those looking to raise children on a quiet street are certainly less inclined to choose a home on a busy street. The same thing holds true for picking comps. Sometimes just one street can make the difference between a great comp and a poor one. Not for the homes themselves, but for the amount of traffic they receive. If you want to pick a good comp, don’t forget to judge the traffic.

Schools: Not to be left off the list, schools can influence the viability of a comp. In fact, schools can make a huge difference. There is no reason to think a good school wouldn’t increase the demand for a property, and your comps need to reflect that.