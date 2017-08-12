What makes (& keeps) us truly Alive: the Power of Love

Upon return from Zanzibar, located in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Spices Island, covered in cinnamon, cloves, vanilla beans, papaya and perfumed ylang ylang flower, or the Paradise Island, as they call it, that activates the imagination and the wandering of the mind, into sailing boats, breath-taking sunsets, drums music, watermelon, coconut and pineapples on extensive white sand beaches and infinite Indian Ocean, light blue, and pink and purple clouds, I am writing to re-consider life priorities and the Life-Death moments of our Lives on Earth.

Stone Town, Capital of Zanzibar @GaiaParadiso

Variety of Fruits in Zanzibar @GaiaParadiso

Listening to Music, Actively developing ideas by speaking to people, observing human behaviors while traveling, sharing different points of views, cultural preferences and ways of living, make us fully alive. Photos help, to capture the moment, and remember memories.

What are we, in this Universe, if not only musical creatures in search for peace of mind, love, acceptance and understanding? We are trying, striving, to make an impact on this world, through our actions, and mark them as memorable, essential, the best, the most revolutionaries, the most important ones.

By traveling though, we understand we are not the only ones who develop incredible ideas, full of colors and energy, full of motivation and fully aware of the potential of them into the lives and well-being of people.

This is the reason why we unite, we gather, to work together, to reach a common goal, a united aim of Peace, Love, Actions that, if together, can sustain the Planet and make Lives of People more livable, happier and willing to smile and share.

People unite for an Ideal, a Common Cause, and similar spiritual and life values. Conscious and Aware of our limited time on Earth, we try to live at our best and do the best we can, for us and for the next generations to come.

In the traveling moments, I observe, study and reconsider situations, happenings, people, wishes, needs and dreams for the future. We are here to fully Enjoy, to Do Good to others, to fight over death with a huge smile, and a desire to give back and love again.

I fully believe in the Power of Love, to defeat negativity, bad thoughts and actions that can harm others, to strongly work towards peace of mind and heart, via hugs, smiles and constant support.

Mnemba island @GaiaParadiso

The power of Positive Thinking helps us to be optimistic and to look at the silver lining of situations, seeing challenges and good opportunities to grow and be stronger, independent and more fulfilled.

We can fight death by spreading Love, with the energy of Willingness to Do, to Hug, to Smile, and to Give Back to Others. This is the power of Love, the power of Positive Thinking. We know how to say NO to negativity, and here a 9 bullet points to follow, from the magazine Success.

The Power of Love starts from the Earth @GaiaParadiso

Boat ride in Nungwi Beach @GaiaParadiso

Let us Smile, Enjoy, Be Grateful, Cheer the Presence of Our Beloved in our Lives.

Some songs to listen & share:

Stone Town Sunset @GaiaParadiso

Say it once- Ultra

Unforgettable- French Montana ft.Swae Lee

Divenire- Ludovico Einaudi

Shape of you- Ed Sheeran

Roar- Katy Perry

Oasi- Raf

There is a Light that never goes out- the Smiths