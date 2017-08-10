What Men Find Sexy In a Woman (Attraction Secrets For Women)

Airbrushed centerfolds are nice to look at when you’re a 16 year old BOY…

Airbrushed centerfolds are nice to look at when you’re a 16 year old BOY…

But, believe it or not, High-Quality MEN are looking for a special woman who has something else entirely.

Here’s what Men REALLY find sexy in a Woman:

Forget about the garbage you read on the magazine rack as you stand in line at your supermarket.

You know the kind…

They have the actress with the “perfect” body on the cover, and a big bold headline that reads: “101 things men find irresistible in a woman”

I’ve got news for you…

There’s just ONE.

And I tell you what it is in today’s video.

Summary –

The internet really pisses me off sometimes.

As I was doing research for this video, the only scholarly articles that were coming up were writing about your hip to waist ratio, your eyes, your lips, and your boobs.

Some of these so-called experts are coming from a good place, and some of it may be true for physical attraction…

But it’s also doing you a disservice writing about that garbage and constantly publishing that shit.

When you spend all of your time worrying about stuff like that, you’re actually decreasing the very thing that is sexiest of all to a man, and that is your sexy confidence.

This is what men find sexy, and this is the secret to attracting high-quality men.

When I say sexy confidence or feminine confidence, it’s actually quite different than the confidence that you’re probably attracted to in a masculine man, a.k.a., masculine confidence.

It’s likely that you’re attracted to a man who is more dominant, who takes charge and who generally has a high social status.

Back when I was working with men to help them find women like you, these are the things that I would help them with, but these are not necessarily the same things that men find sexy in a woman.

Before I go any further, I need to say this:

Those traits are fantastic for a woman to have in the workplace, and I want you to succeed professionally.

But my job here on earth is to help you with your love life, and I assure you that if you bring those same traits to the dating scene, it’s going to repel many of the men that you want to attract the most.

If you want to attract a masculine man, you need to unleash your sexy, feminine confidence.

I think that there’s this huge misconception out there that says that sexy confidence is a weaker form of masculine confidence.

Hell no! It’s just as powerful, if not more powerful because you are the prize that he will be pursuing, not the other way around.

He is the chaser, you are the chooser.

Let him have masculine confidence.

You unleash your sexy confidence.

Let his intentions be direct. Let your response to his intentions be softer and more subtle.

Sexy confidence means having warmth and softness in your encounters with him, while still calling him out on his bullshit when he deserves it

This means being sensual and compassionate towards him.

It means really receiving love from him and not chasing him for love.

It means responding to him, not pursuing him.

This means walking with purpose, with your shoulders back and your head up, but also doing it elegantly.

This means being playful about your life and your interactions, while still remaining very intentional about where it all leads you.

This means stepping outside your comfort zone a little bit, when you’re out at night, maybe at a bar, and kind of shooting a guy a smile, just so that he knows that you’re interested but not so much that you’re just staring him down.

This means allowing a man to take the lead on a first date, not because he’s better than you … actually quite the opposite.

You let him take the lead because you want to judge him to see if he fits the bill, and if he doesn’t impress you on that date, then you know what? Move on to the next.

The best part of all of this is that you all have this within you now.

Don’t allow the media to convince you that you need to start the next new diet, that you need to buy the next new makeup to be sexy to men.

The sexiest thing in the world to men is a woman who has her inner sexy confident flame burning red hot within her, and only willing to share that flame with a man who really works hard to fuel that fire.

