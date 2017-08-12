This Is What 'Oppressed' White Men Look Like

Amid the violence and chaos taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, one Twitter thread has gone viral for nailing exactly what’s going on.

User @JuliusGoat began a poignant Twitter thread that explained why the white supremacists protesting have absolutely no reason to be protesting and rioting: They have not experienced any kind of oppression, unlike marginalized groups in the U.S.

Imagine if these people ever faced actual oppression. pic.twitter.com/dhPCbtfEjO — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

The law never



Enslaved their great-grandparents

Robbed their grandparents

Imprisoned their parents

Shot them when unarmed — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Their churches were never burned.

Their lawns never decorated with burning crosses

Their ancestors never hung from trees — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

THIS is 'white people' oppression:



We used to be the only voice. Now we hold the only microphone. — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

Give them a world where their polo shirt makes people nervous, so they're kicked off the flight from Pittsburgh to Indianapolis. — Large Adult Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017

A similar sentiment was posted on Facebook by The Love Life Of An Asian Guy who asked “WHAT THE FUCK ARE THESE WHITE PEOPLE FIGHTING FOR?”