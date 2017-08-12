POLITICS
08/12/2017 02:46 pm ET

This Is What 'Oppressed' White Men Look Like

"Put THAT in your Tiki torches and light it, you sorry Nazi bitches."

By Samantha Tomaszewski

Amid the violence and chaos taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, one Twitter thread has gone viral for nailing exactly what’s going on.

User @JuliusGoat began a poignant Twitter thread that explained why the white supremacists protesting have absolutely no reason to be protesting and rioting: They have not experienced any kind of oppression, unlike marginalized groups in the U.S.

The thread has been retweeted thousands of times and has been quoted by many high-profile Twitter users, including Gabby Sidibe, Cheryl Strayed, Paul F. Tompkins and J.K. Rowling.

A similar sentiment was posted on Facebook by The Love Life Of An Asian Guy who asked “WHAT THE FUCK ARE THESE WHITE PEOPLE FIGHTING FOR?”

You can read the whole thread here.

Samantha Tomaszewski

