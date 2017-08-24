What Prompted Me To Write About My Humiliating Past

I made a promise to God—or the Universe or the Creator or Life itself—that if I made it out of the misery of lack and loneliness that I would use my life to share with others how I did it.

I became a runaway at age 15, yet occasionally I would come back home like a stray cat. So I suppose I was a runaway and a runback: an in-and-outer. Either way, I was a lost soul. I was in a ‘functional depression’ and I went to school, and later to work, nearly everyday, and hid my pain well. That is, until I got to the moment when I really lost everything.

In 2001, I checked myself into the psych ward of the hospital for three weeks. I had just ended a passionate, yet highly tumultuous, relationship and was hopeless about life and love, both broke and broken in every way possible, and chronically unfulfilled.

Desperate for happiness, in 2002, I started researching the topic of contagious emotion and catchy energy. I read everything I could about the secrets of happiness, the meaning of life, how to find and keep love, and the pursuit of purpose. Then I began talking to people, hearing the stories of others, and testing the phenomenon that was emerging.

But change for me didn’t happen overnight. I hit a different kind of rock bottom—an empty and passive low—on New Year’s Eve 2006 and wrote my own suicide note. I was beyond wailing out loud; silent tears rolled down my cheeks. “Please help me. I’m so alone,” I whispered to myself, or perhaps to God, or whoever or whatever could stop my grief. My heart ached. It actually ached with fear. Fear I would never be happy. Fear I would always be uncompanionable and alone. Fear I would lose my job and not be able to get by. Fear I’d be stuck in my comatose job another day. Fear I would not make it through the night alone.

I did make it through that night and somehow I fought to pull myself up and then wrote in my journal, “I am going to drill through the rock of this tomb and tell you all how I did it.”

I have discovered a hidden code to life—it's the magic of viral energy (M.O.V.E.)—and by understanding and utilizing it my spirit has moved from emptiness and loss, to true and lasting joy.

That same year I took a quantum leap and soon changed everything, starting with the very meaning and purpose of my life. I have learned so much, the hard and long way.

The No. 1 wish that people have is, “I just want to be happy.” This is why we have a robust appetite in our culture today for self-help and self-discover literature. It’s why networks like Oprah’s OWN thrives on programming for this same audience. We want to be happy. It’s our top priority by far and it’s what drives our choices in relationships, jobs, purchases, and pastimes. And yet, we don’t know how, where’s still searching for more.

I dedicated myself to self-discovery and to write about my journey, sketching out theories, and sharing the philosophy of what I starting referring to as Viral Energy. Then, I bounced my ideas off of the best doctors of psychology and psychiatry and quantum physics—formally interviewing them and confirming what I knew to be true because I felt it for myself.

In this process, I found my purpose and a system of creation energy at work in life; deploying this knowledge has brought me happiness beyond my dreams. Now I am sharing the magic of viral energy with you.

I used to cringe at telling my truth. I covered it up like it was a crime. Yet, today I am elated that I have a story to share.