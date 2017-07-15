WHAT RABBITS ARE YOU CHASING?

I love the sentiment of Longfellow's words and they came to me this morning just at the right time. My dog, Mac Doodle, is sitting by the window right now staring at the intensely pouring rain. If I could read his puppy mind I doubt he is thinking, "Dang it all...it's raining and now I can't go chasing rabbits like I usually do...I don't like this even one little bit." I suspect, in all of his "dog-ness", he's just being one with "what is" in the moment because that is what dogs do—they are present moment creatures; when it is raining they let it rain and when the sun is shining they let it shine. In other words, they are present with whatever is in the moment.