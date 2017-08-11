What rebuilding after a business failure really looks like

There is no doubt Gordana Skarzynski is the epitome of business success. She’s the co-founder of AV Lounge, a boutique audio visual systems integration company. Their expertise lies in designing, constructing, engineering, installing and maintaining 24-hour service within the audio visual and new technology industries, which are both booming.

AV Lounge began when Gordana and her husband, Richard Skarzynski, found themselves at rock bottom and living in a relative’s three bedroom cottage in Croydon, New South Wales where they had dedicated one room to kickstarting their new business. The couple borrowed $10k from a close friend and the rest is history…

However, if you think you’re about to read a story about overnight success or one of those ‘we took a leap of faith and everything fell into place’ stories, think again. Rewind back to 2003 and life was going according to plan for Gordana and her family. She was the mother of 2 healthy kids and was consulting to a number of small businesses to help them get their businesses off the ground. After roles that saw her taking on challenges such as working alongside Finance Directors, Functions Managers and Product Managers for various companies earlier on in her career, helping businesses springboard their way to success proved to be a rewarding experience for Gordana.

“I was really looking around for things to get involved in. I volunteered at the Oasis Youth Support Network, also known as the Salvos, and ran a session for the Pathway to Employment programme for underprivileged youth. In 2005, I started a part-time degree, a Bachelor of Psychology,” says Gordana.

She never could have known that a huge shock was to come.

“In 2010, Richard’s business of 30 years went into Receivership and it was a huge shock to me. I understood at the time that the business was in the process of being sold, however, I had no idea about the financial pressure the company and its Directors were under.”

In the blink of an eye, everything Gordana and her family knew was about to change.

“This was a very surreal time in my life. Our world had been turned upside down. I was concerned for Richard and his health. He had grown this business for over 30 years and just like that, our security and lifeline had disappeared. Our bank accounts, cars, phones and all assets were ceased.”

The family had no option but to sell their home, with all of the proceeds going to finance the company that months earlier, Gordana had guaranteed leases for.

“I still remember the afternoon Richard came home, asking me to guarantee some leases his company had entered into. I refused point blank. I reminded him that the reason our home was in my name was so that it and we, were protected should anything happen to the business. It would ensure we had the safety net of our home always. He pleaded with me and said that if I didn’t sign the papers that I would jeopardise the sale of the business. So I signed!”

It was a signature that would ultimately, see the family forced to move into a relative’s house until they got back on their feet. Where many would crumble under the pressure and disappointment of losing everything they had worked their entire lives for, Gordana focused her energies on creating a new life and business.

“There was no time to sit and mope. We both had work to do so we just got on with it. It would take a good seven years to work through the ‘carnage’ of Richard’s business closure, but we got there in the end.

“I feel blessed to have my family together. Our children are happy and healthy, our business is kind to us and we still have each other. Working on our business is rewarding but I find our true success is in our family.”

Today, AV Lounge has carved out a successful niche for itself in the audio visual space but as you’ve read, the business’ success hasn’t come without challenges and heartache. So the next time you read about a business’ success, take some time to consider what setbacks and failures may be bubbling away underneath the service.