What Six Months in the NICU Taught This Mompreneur About Business

Entrepreneurs start their own businesses because they’re control freaks.

But what do you do when EVERYTHING spins out of control?

Bella Vasta helps entrepreneurs cut the ropes keeping them hostage to their businesses.

That’s what Phoenix, AZ.-based Bella Vasta learned when her daughter, Olivia, was born at 28 weeks and her world turned upside-down. Suddenly, all those things that used to occupy her life as the owner of a six-figure pet-sitting business — employee issues, client calls, marketing decisions — didn’t seem to matter so much as she spent every day for the next six months at the NICU, literally willing her tiny daughter to live.

The story has a happy ending. Olivia is now an energetic three-year-old, and Vasta’s business not only survived, but thrived. Now a business coach and speaker helping others create hands-off businesses that can weather crises and downturns, Vasta shares these lessons that any small business owner needs to take to heart:

Think about putting yourself out of work. Whether or not you plan to eventually sell your business, figure out how to remove yourself from the equation. “Anything I do and I know I’m going to do again, I create a process,” says Vasta. Ask yourself, Do I have to do this? Can someone else do this? Can I systematize this? Can I automate this? Those systems and processes will allow your business to continue without you, if the situation arises. “I looked at my business as a machine, and how I could make it run without me,” Vasta says. You MUST build a team. If you are your business, everything grinds to a halt when you’re unavailable. If you ever plan to take a vacation again, you need to hire people to pick up where you leave off. Be picky, though, recommends Vasta. She suggests taking a tip from Michael Gerber’s E-Myth: Find someone to do the job BETTER than you do. You need to conquer your fear. If you’re used to being in control, letting others have a hand in your business will be scary. But moving into that discomfort is what will propel your business forward. Vasta says you might worry about losing clients if you aren’t responsible for every piece of your business, or that someone else might not do the job as well as you do. But you have to get over it or you’ll never grow — or have a day off! You will make mistakes. You’re not going to be perfect at hiring, delegating, or management, particularly at first. Expect to be frustrated, says Vasta. “There will be a learning curve,” she says. But just because it isn’t perfect right off the bat doesn’t mean it won’t ever work. Keep at it, and admit it when you blow it. “Accept responsibility and take ownership when you screw up,” she says.