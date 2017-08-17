What skills do tomorrow's entrepreneurs need?

“It is the end of the world as we know it”, used to say Michael Stipe (R.E.M.) in one of the most famous songs of his career, but “we do not feel fine”. We feel the urge to develop new skills in order to survive, to evolve our working status aiming to become the entrepreneurs of the future. We always seek new opportunities, new environments to develop our business and our connections, but in ten years all our efforts will be useless if we cannot improve ourselves.

The entrepreneur of the future will need a set of behavioural and technical skills based on the development of futures scenarios and the solutions adopted, by far, to let prosper businesses and avoid gaps. The merge of our actual best skills with an eye to the future.

This is why we will need the following skills:

Soft skills

These will be the common ground where everyone will be able express himself in order to find the purpose of his life and his business.

Literally, soft skills are “a combination of interpersonal people skills, social skills, communication skills and character traits that enable people to effectively navigate their environment, work well with others, perform well, and achieve their goals”.

Focussing on the development of a determinate soft skill, instead of another, could be a potential competitive advantage.

Key soft skills are communication, integrity and teamwork. With a mixture of them, the future entrepreneur will be able to lead and be part of a team aimed by his dream, his desire to improve, and communicate to the others the why. “Why join me?” “Why be part of this project?”

Build a strong team and a quarter of the work is already done.

Attitude

Future entrepreneur will have the fire inside! A strong mind-set able to guide him through the adversities of his path.

Passion, strength, ethic, it is all part of the attitude. Starting from nothing and reach the sky. No one says it will be easy, but if the future entrepreneur will truly believe in himself, nothing will be impossible.

This is what I mean for “having the fire inside”.

He is also able to change idea, to modify details when it is required. Adjusting the business plan during his track.

Critical thinking

Take the right decision at the right time is crucial, especially when you are about to start a new business.

This is why the entrepreneur of the future will need the ability to analyse the situation and take the right decision.

People who think critically consistently attempt to live rationally, reasonably, empathically.

They know that no matter how skilled they are, they can always improve. Accepting the fact that mistakes can happen, mostly caused by irrationality, prejudices, social rules, and so on… All common elements of the human behaviour.

Empathy

Just put yourself in the other person’s shoes. Being able to understand the needs of your customer before having a talk with him will be a fundamental skill. Understand how your team is working and how your customers feel is crucial. In this way, the entrepreneur will know what to change or what to strength in order to develop a successful business.

More in details, it is not all about feelings. The entrepreneur of the future will be able to recognize concerns, situations, and many more facts, allowing him to assume a dominant position and acquire an advantage. Preventing issues is better than fixing them.

Data literacy

It is the ability of gaining meaningful information from tons of data.

More specifically, the entrepreneur of the future will be able to select only relevant data, read tables and charts, recognize false data (if possible) and communicate with people who have a lack of knowledge in order to let them acquire his method.

The ability of working with Big Data will be an incredible asset, due to the increase of population and IT. Being able to use them in his favour will boost the productivity and reduce the risk of failure.

If the entrepreneur of the future will be able to develop those five skills, he will be able to change the world. Forever.

We just need to encourage young entrepreneurs to take a step forward. Let them go out of their comfort zone and start developing their ideas.