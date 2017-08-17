What Taylor Swift’s Sexual Assault Case Teaches Us About Human Dignity

Taylor Swift’s two-year legal battle to defend her dignity after becoming a victim of sexual assault four years ago ended in her favor Monday. The jury decided that the subject of her countersuit groped her before a concert in 2013, and the judge granted her the symbolic $1 in damages she requested in her lawsuit. And while she said her experience of being assaulted was “horrifying and shocking,” she wasn’t just defending herself by taking her claim to court. She was speaking for all women.

Swift’s decisive and hard fought response to the mistreatment she suffered gives her fans yet another reason to love her, and to admire her courage. Her pursuit of justice is also a big teaching moment for our culture. It is a powerful reminder that no woman, no matter how wealthy or poor, powerful or weak, should ever have to tolerate sexual exploitation of any kind.

The world-renown singer thanked her attorneys at the conclusion of the trial for “for fighting for [her] and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault.” Acknowledging that she has financial resources well beyond the average person to defend herself in court, Swift added that she plans to donate funds “to multiple organizations to help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Let’s pay close attention to her word choice: “Silenced.”

Why should any woman in our culture—in a free society—feel silenced after becoming a victim of sexual assault? To which influences can we attribute prevailing attitudes that sexual assault and other forms of sexual exploitation are acceptable? Might young men and boys be learning from pornography that it is okay to treat women like objects? Is the sexual violence and exploitation in popular shows such as Game of Thrones contributing to the narrative of male sexual entitlement? Are video games like House Party where the goal is to force unwanted sex on women playing a part in teaching males how to sexually exploit women? Is the Department of Justice’s years-long, willful failure to bring the distributors of illegal pornography to justice sending the wrong message?

I believe the answer to these questions is yes. Taylor Swift should be applauded for wanting to help victims of sexual assault defend themselves. Her efforts were not in vain—there are countless women in our society who suffer sexual exploitation and objectification in every sector of society, some of whom were encouraged and buoyed by Swift’s victory in court.

But I believe we can and must go a step further. There are actions we can take on our own, in our families and communities, through our judicial system, and through our legislatures to create a culture where sexual exploitation is unimaginable, both for all of us as a society and for individuals who know they will not get away with it.